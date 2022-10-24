Register For 200 Posts From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. Details Inside

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the post of Food Safety Officer(FSO). Interested candidates can apply for the same by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process is scheduled to begin from November 01, 2022. The last date to submit the application form is November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 200 vacant posts will be filled. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, eligibility criteria, and other details here.Also Read – DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Round 2 Begins Tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in. Check Schedule Here

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

RPSC Food Safety Officer Vacancy 2022

Food Safety Officer (FSO): 200 posts

RPSC Food Safety Officer Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Food Safety Officer Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University. or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government; and (ii) has successfully completed training as specified by the Food Authority in a recognized institute or institution approved for the purpose: (Note:- There is no requirement for training prior to selection. This training shall be provided to the selected candidates during the probation period.)

RPSC Food Safety Officer Age Limit

Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

How to Apply For RPSC Food Safety Officer Posts?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from November 01, 2022, through the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. For more details, check the official notification shared above.