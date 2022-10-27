Register For 24 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Details Inside

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Recruitment 2022: Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force (ITBP) has invited eligible male and female candidates to apply for the Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) posts. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website of ITBP— recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 23. A total of 24 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, and other details here.Also Read – NEET UG 2022 Counselling Seat Resignation Process Underway; Check Details Here

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Recruitment 2022: Check Registration Dates

The online Application begins: October 25, 2022

Last Date to apply online: November 23, 2022

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Vacancies

Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Age Limit

The age limit of the candidate should be between 20 years to 28 years.

Eligibility Criteria For ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist)

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Educational Qualification: Pass in the Senior Secondary Certificate(10+2) examination with physics, chemistry, and biology as subjects from a recognized board or equivalent. Diploma in pharmacy from any institution of or recognized by the Central or State government. Registered as a pharmacist under the pharmacy act 1948. For more details, check the recruitment notification shared below:

ITBP Assistant Sub Inspector (Pharmacist) Recruitment 2022: How to Apply Online?