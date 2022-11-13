Sunday, November 13, 2022
National

Register For 293 Posts at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in; Class 10th Pass Eligible

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

ITBP Recruitment, ITBP AC Recruitment 2022, ITBP AC Recruitment Notification, ITBP AC Salary, recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in
ITBP Recruitment 2022: The last date to apply for the posts is till November 11, 2022.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Notification at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in: The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Head Constable (Telecommunication) and Constable (Telecommunication) in Group C non-gazetted (Non-Ministerial). Interested candidates can apply for the positions by visiting the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in. Candidates can submit the application form by November 30. Through this recruitment drive, a total of 293 vacant posts will be filled.

ITBP Recruitment 2022 Important Dates Here

  • Online application form begins: November 01, 2022
  • Last date to submit the Online application form: November 30, 2022

ITBP Head Constable Vacancy Details

  • Head Constable (Telecommunication): 126 posts
  • Constable (Telecommunication): 167 posts

ITBP Head Constable Educational Qualification Here

Check Head Constable Eligibility Criteria

  • Head Constable: 10+2 pass with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics having aggregate of 45% marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics from a recognised board or university.
  • Constable: Matriculation from a recognised board or university.

ITBP Head Constable Selection Procedure

To know more about the recruitment process, Candidates are advised to go through the detailed notification.

HOW TO APPLY FOR ITBP JOBS?

Eligible candidates can apply online by visiting the official website at recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till November 30, 2022.




Published Date: November 13, 2022 7:03 PM IST



Updated Date: November 13, 2022 7:13 PM IST





