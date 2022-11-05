Register For 50 Posts at punjabandsindbank.co.in

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank have released a recruitment notification. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in.

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Punjab and Sindh Bank have released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Specialist Officers. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of the Bank at punjabandsindbank.co.in. The last date to submit the application form is November 20. A total of 50 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. Candidates can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Recruitment 2022: Important DATES HERE

Important Events Dates Commencement of on-line registration of application 05/11/2022 Closure of registration of application 20/11/2022 Closure for editing application details 20/11/2022 Last date for printing your application 05/12/2022 Online Fee Payment 05/11/2022 to 20/11/2022

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Vacancy 2022

Name of the post Number of Vacancies Technical Officer Architect 2 First Safety Officer 1 Forex Officer 13 Forex Dealer 2 Forex Officer 3 Marketing Officer/Relationship Manager 25 Data Analyst 2 Treasury Dealer 2

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Eligibility Criteria:

Check Educational Qualification Here

Technical Officer Architect: Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from a university recognized by the government of India. Must have a valid registration of council of Architecture.

Bachelor’s Degree in architecture from a university recognized by the government of India. Must have a valid registration of council of Architecture. First Safety Officer: B.E (Fire Engineering)/ B E.(Fire)/B Tech.(Safety & Fire engineering)/ B.Tech. (Fire Technology and Safety Engineering).

Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Selection Procedure

Candidates can check the educational qualification, age limit, and selection process from the link given below:

How to Apply For Punjab and Sindh Bank SO Jobs?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts before November 20, 2022, through the official website —punjabandsindbank.co.in.



