Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023: Registration date extended till THIS Date

The Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the registration date for Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023.

The Board of School Education, Haryana has extended the registration date for Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023. The candidates who are preparing for the examination must note that the last date to apply for the exam is till January 20, 2023, which earlier was till January 15. The candidates can apply online through the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Such candidates who fall under the above-mentioned criteria can apply online by paying ₹10000/- as examination fee for one year and if candidate want to apply for both years, the exam fee is ₹20000/-

Haryana D.El.Ed February Exam 2023: How to apply

For the convenience of the candidates, we have mentioned the steps via which they can apply for the examination:

Go to the official site of BSEH at bseh.org.in.

Click on ‘Mercy Chance for D.El.Ed admission..’ link available on the home page.

Enter the login details and click on submit.

Fill in the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Click on submit.

Your application has been submitted.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This facility is only for students or teachers who had enrolled in D.El.D. two-year course from 2016 to 2019 and their exam results of first and second written examination of any year was either withheld or was not fit for diploma.



