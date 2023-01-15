Home

Education

UGC NET December Cycle 2022: Registration Ending in 2 Days; Check Syllabus, Exam Dates Here

UGC NET 2023 registration to end on Jan 17 on ugcnet.nta.nic.in, exams from Feb.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022 Application Form at ugcnet.nta.nic.in: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the registration process for University Grants Commission – National Eligibility Test (UGC NET 2022) December cycle on January 17, 2023. Eligible candidates can fill up the UGC NET application form by visiting the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET examination will be held from February 21 to March 10, 2023.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022 Application Correction Window

The last date for submission of the examination fee (through Credit Card/ Debit Card/Net Banking /UPI) is January 18. Candidates who have successfully submitted the UGC NET application form 2023 will be able to edit the details, if required, between January 19 to 20, 2023.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022 Admit Card, Exam City Slips

NTA will release the exam city slip in the first week of February. Meanwhile, the UGC NET December cycle admit card will be published in the second week of February.

For the convenience of the students, we have provided you with the steps to fill out the application form. Follow the steps given below.

UGC NET December Cycle 2022 Registration: How to Fill UGC NET Application Form?

Visit the official website of UGC NET 2023 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in .

. Look for the link that reads, “UGC NET December 2022 application.”

Register yourself on the portal. Fill up the application form.

Upload the scanned documents. Pay the application fee.

Submit the form and take a printout of it for future reference. UGC NET December Cycle 2022: Check Exam Mode, Pattern The Examination will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only. The Test will consist of two papers. Both the papers will consist of objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between papers. The medium of the Question Paper shall be in English & Hindi only. UGC NET December Cycle 2022: Check Syllabus The candidates may note that the syllabus has been modified and the new syllabus applicable from June 2019 onwards has also been notified through a Public Notice on NTA website. Updated Syllabus for all NET Subjects can be downloaded from the UGC website: https://www.ugcnetonline.in/syllabus-new.php. CHECK SYLLABUS HERE

Only one application is to be submitted by a candidate. In no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to fill more than one Application Form. For further clarification related to the UGC NET December 2022, the Candidates are advised to visit the official website(s) of NTA (www.nta.ac.in) and (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in/, for the latest updates.



