Registration For 200 Posts Begins From Nov 1 at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) is hiring candidates to apply for the post of Food Safety Officer(FSO). Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Commission at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in. The registration process will begin from November 01, 2022. As per the notification, the last date to submit the application form is November 30. A total of 200 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

RPSC Food Safety Officer Recruitment 2022: Important Dates Here

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 01 November 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 30 November 2022

RPSC Food Safety Officer Vacancy 2022

Food Safety Officer (FSO): 200 posts

RPSC FSO Eligibility Criteria: Check Educational Qualification Here

Check Educational Qualification: A degree in Food Technology or Dairy technology or Biotechnology or Oil Technology or Agriculture Science or Veterinary Sciences or Bio-Chemistry or Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from a recognized University or any other equivalent/recognized qualification notified by the Central Government; and (ii) has successfully completed training as specified by the Food Authority in a recognized institute or institution approved for the purpose: (Note:- There is no requirement for training prior to selection. This training shall be provided to the selected candidates during the probation period.

RPSC FSO Selection Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the selection process and other details from the link given below

RPSC Food Safety Officer Age Limit

Age Limit: In order to apply for the posts, a candidate must be between 18 years to 40 years as on January 1, 2023.

How to Apply Online For RPSC Food Safety Officer Posts?

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the above posts from November 01, 2022, through the official website — rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.