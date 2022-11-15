Tuesday, November 15, 2022
National

Registration For 238 Jail Warders Posts Begins at psc.uk.gov.in. Details Inside

UKPSC Jail Warders Recruitment 2022 at psc.uk.gov.in: Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in.

Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) is hiring.

UKPSC Jail Warders Recruitment 2022 at psc.uk.gov.in: The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has released a recruitment notification, inviting candidates to apply for the posts of Jail Warders. Interested candidates can apply online by visiting the official website of UKPSC at psc.uk.gov.in. The last date to submit the application form is December 05, 2022. The registration process has started from today, November 15. A total of 238 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive. One can check the important dates, vacancies, application form, and other details here.

UKPSC Recruitment 2022: Check Important Dates Here

  • The registration process will begin: November 15, 2022
  • Last date to apply: December 05, 2022

UKPSC Jail Warders Vacancy 

UKPSC Jail Warders Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification, and selection procedure through the recruitment notification shared below:

UKPSC Jail Warders Age Limit

To apply for the post of Jail Warder, a candidate must be between 21 to 35 years of age.

How to Apply For UKPSC Jail Warders Posts? 

Interested candidates can apply for the posts by visiting the official website of the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission at psc.uk.gov.in. For more details, candidates are advised to go through the recruitment notification shared above.




Published Date: November 15, 2022 4:53 PM IST



Updated Date: November 15, 2022 5:02 PM IST





