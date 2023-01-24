Home

NEET UG 2023: Registration Likely To Begin Next Week. Key Things Candidates Must Know

NEET UG 2023 Latest News Today: After the registration process begins, candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: To register for the exam, the candidates will have to submit important documents such as their Class 10th, Class 12th marksheet, Aadhar Card and others.

NEET UG 2023 Latest News Today: The National Testing Agency is expected to start the registration for NEET UG 2023 next week and the agency will issue a notification ahead of commencing the registration process. The NEET UG 2023 notification will be released on official website neet.nta.nic.in.

According to the NTA official calendar, NEET UG exam 2023 will be held on May 7, 2023. And after the registration process begins, candidates will be able to submit their applications on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in.

NEET UG 2023: Eligibility Criteria

To be eligible for NEET UG 2023, the candidates must pass 10+2 or equal level exam with Physics, Chemistry, Biology/Bio-technology, and English as subjects.

They need to have minimum of 50% marks in the aggregate in Physics, Chemistry, and Biology/Bio-technology in the qualifying examination.

After the registration link is active, steps and direct link to apply will be updated as well.

NEET UG 2023: How To Register For Exam

Go to the official website of the National Testing Agency- neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2023 registration link.

Create your login credentials and log in.

Fill up the application form carefully and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Candidates may check the application carefully after filling it out. It is advised that candidates must download their application form for future reference and take a printout.

NEET UG 2023: Age Limit

According to the latest trend, there is no upper age limit for NEET UG 2023. However, the minimum age of the candidates must be 17 years as on January 31, 2023.



