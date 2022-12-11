Registration, Paper Pattern, Age Limit to Marking Scheme; All You Need to Know

NEET UG 2023: The NEET UG 2023 official website — neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2023 dates along with the NEET UG syllabus, application form, information bulletin, and exam pattern.

NEET UG 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA), the administrating body, will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG 2023), India’s single-largest medical entrance exam for undergraduate courses in a few months. NTA is likely to release the NEET UG 2023 exam date anytime soon. The NEET UG 2023 official website — neet.nta.nic.in will host the NEET UG 2023 dates along with the NEET UG syllabus, application form, information bulletin, and exam pattern.

The NEET UG 2023 application process will comprise steps including registration, application, image upload, and payment. NEET Aspirants are advised to go through the full article to learn more about NEET 2023 including the age limit, a list of required documents, and other information.

NEET 2023 EXAM PATTERN

As per the Information Bulletin NEET(UG)-2022, the Test pattern of NEET (UG) comprises four Subjects. Each subject will consist of two sections. Section A will consist of 35 Questions and Section B will have 15 Questions,

out of these 15 Questions, candidates can choose to attempt any 10 Questions. A total of 200 questions will be asked in the NEET 2023 question paper.

Duration of Test

The duration of the test would be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. The NEET examination 2023 will be held in Pen and Paper mode in 13 languages. According to the NEET UG 2022 information bulletin, the test duration will be three (03) hours and 20 minutes. Candidates can opt for a Question Paper in any one of the following 13 languages: English, Hindi, Assamese Bengali, Gujarati, Malayalam, Kannada, Marathi, Odia, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, and Punjabi. The examination will be conducted for 720 marks.

AGE LIMIT

As per the Information Bulletin NEET(UG)-2022, He/she has completed 17 years of age at the time of admission or will complete that age on or before 31 December of the year of his/her admission to the first year of the Undergraduate Medical Course.

REGISTRATION DATES

NTA NEET 2023 will be held in 13 languages in 543 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. As per the latest reports, the NEET UG 2023 notification is expected to release in December. However, NTA has not released any date or time regarding the same. NTA usually releases the information brochure and registration forms three to four months before the examination.

DOCUMENTS REQUIRED FOR THE REGISTRATION PROCESS

Here is a list of certificates NEET students must upload for NEET 2023 registration.

Passport and postcard-size photograph

Left-hand thumb impression

Signature

Self-declaration certificate for J&K aspirants

Category certificate (if applicable)

Class 10 certificate

Embassy/Citizenship certificate

NEET 2023: Marking scheme

As per the NTA NEET 2023 marking scheme, four marks will be awarded for every correct answer. For every wrong answer, one mark will be deducted. Unanswered/Marked for Review will be given no mark (0). Aspirants are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates about NEET 2023.



