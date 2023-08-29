Rejove Aligners Acquires Majority Stake in 32 WATTS, Setting New Standards in Orthodontic Solutions

Rejove Aligners, the Delhi based Clear Dental Aligner company, today announced its acquisition of a majority stake in 32 WATTS, a renowned clear aligner brand for an undisclosed amount. Aiming to revolutionize orthodontic treatment options, the strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in the advancement of digital dentistry.

Rejove Aligners, with its innovative service delivery and business model, is quickly establishing itself as a trusted name in the clear dental aligners market. This strategic acquisition will enable both companies to foster healthy and state-of-the-art dental care practices that extend beyond the use of their respective products, creating a much larger outreach amongst dental practitioners, providing them with the best of consulting, treatment planning and aligner systems. This move makes Rejove Aligners and 32 WATTS a formidable force to reckon with in the clear Dental Aligner market in India. Rejove Aligners alliance with Dental Ceramist (DC) followed by this move clearly outlines their vison of consolidating the dynamic and fast-growing aligner market in India.

By collaborating with dentists dedicated to delivering cutting-edge, patient-centric results that improve smiles and transform lives, both organizations are actively contributing to the expansion of the dentistry customer base. Both the companies follow an ethical treatment practice delivering aligners through DCI registered Dental clinics and Qualified Dentists only.

Rahul Agrawal, CEO, 32 WATTS Aligners, said, “Rejove Aligners’ commitment to delivering aligners as a service, making dental care accessible at the most optimal costs, is in sync with our values and we are happy with this collaboration. Leveraging our expertise in this field, we are excited to join hands with Rejove Aligners in reaching new heights and build one of the best Indian Clear Aligner Brand Together, we can grow in the highly competitive Clear Dental Aligner market and develop service oriented and highly personalized treatment plans that cater to the unique needs of each patient.”

Captain Vikram Kumar, Co-founder of Rejove Aligners, said,“With this alliance, we will be able to expand our reach in the Indian market. Combining the strength of both companies will enable us to provide a far stronger value proposition to dentists and patients alike. This is a major step forward in realizing our vision of providing optimal, accessible and service oriented orthodontic treatment options to patients using state-of-the-art technology and a doctor and patient-centered approach. We aspire to become a market leader recognized for providing great services to our partners in smile treatment with our unique and distinctive service delivery model and personalized service.”

Dr. Priyanka Goyat, Co-founder of Rejove Aligners, further added, “This collaboration will help optimize patient satisfaction and experience. This strategic alliance will strengthen our position in the highly competitive clear aligner industry in India. Our goal is to provide doctors and patients with comprehensive treatment plans and options to plan & achieve the patients desired outcomes.”

Technological advancements have revolutionized the field of orthodontics, and clear aligners have greatly benefited from innovations such as computer-aided design and manufacturing (CAD/CAM) technology. These advancements have significantly contributed to the growth and acceptance of clear aligners as a preferred orthodontic treatment option, offering improved precision and efficiency.

