ELLSWORTH, Maine

Jan. 27, 2026

“These three breakthrough technologies represent the next evolution of non-invasive aesthetic and wellness care—giving providers more versatility, stronger results, and powerful new revenue opportunities as they step into 2026.”

Rejuva Fresh® showcases three breakthrough technologies for 2026: SmartPulse™ COOL Professional CO2 Fractional Laser, CaviTONE™ LEGACY, and FlowWave Focus™.



/PRNewswire/ — At the start of 2026, forward-thinking providers are embracing three innovative products from REJUVA FRESH®, designed to set up your aesthetic and wellness practice for success. These audacious creations demolish outdated approaches and arm you with unstoppable competitive advantages. Get ready to push boundaries, dominate your market, and leave competitors in the dust with solutions engineered for providers who refuse to settle for ordinary.In the spotlight are the following three breakthrough devices: CaviTONE™ LEGACY, FlowWave Focus™, and SmartPulse™ COOL Professional CO2 Fractional Laser™, offering practitioners new modality combinations, more effective and comfortable treatments, and opportunities to grow revenue exponentially. By prioritizing both manufacturing innovation and maintaining operational flexibility, REJUVA FRESH® achieved a record number of machine deployments across U.S. and global markets in 2025, positioning the company as a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-tech aesthetic and wellness machines to professional settings such as medical spas, clinics, and luxury wellness centers across the United States. REJUVA FRESH® recently unveiled three cutting-edge aesthetic devices, strengthening its extensive product lineup. All three machines are now accessible to U.S. and global providers starting Q4 2025. CaviTONE™ breaks through industry limitations by delivering advanced ultrasound RF capabilities that surpass the performance constraints of traditional cavitation systems. This advanced multi-wavelength acoustic wave RF device combines intelligent design features to deliver powerful results, including immediate fat dissolution, which is easily customizable according to fat thickness, skin lifting, skin tightening, as well as muscle toning, all in a single treatment. Users will also experience CaviTONE™’s exclusive pairing of electro-muscle stimulation (EMS) and 980 nm lipo laser, the first-ever system to merge these powerful modalities together. FlowWave Focus™ is a non-invasive focused shockwave system set to revolutionize healthcare and recovery as you know it. FlowWave Focus™ harnesses electrohydraulic innovation with integrated Cellular Response Technology (CRT) for superior therapeutic outcomes. While focused shockwave therapy (FSWT) is considered a cornerstone for managing certain musculoskeletal and regenerative medicine conditions, especially for deep or chronic injuries, the FlowWave Focus™ delivers treatment with greater depth, breadth, and speed. “FlowWave Focus™ revolutionizes non-invasive orthopedics by instantly pinpointing pain and inflammation, then delivering therapeutic waves that penetrate tissue at speeds exceeding 3,500 mph,” shared Polly Jacobs, REJUVA FRESH® Founder and CEO. Lastly, but certainly not least, discover the unmatched versatility of the SmartPulse™ COOL Professional CO2 Fractional Laser™, a system designed to outperform and overcome the limitations of previously relied-on, more costly CO2 laser platforms offered by other manufacturers. The FDA-cleared SmartPulse™ COOL employs sophisticated microbeam technology in a spiral scanning pattern to target superficial skin layers while creating protective thermal safety zones between treatment zones. This methodology facilitates expedited healing and abbreviated recovery periods with exceptional accuracy via advanced digital calibration. The system empowers practitioners with extensive customization capabilities, including AI-powered skin detection and a roller tip for gentle scar removal. Leverage clinical evidence-based facial treatment protocols or independently configure from 8 interchangeable handpieces and 12 distinct treatment modalities to precisely address individual patient requirements. REJUVA FRESH® has become well known for its agile operational framework, which enables sustained delivery of breakthrough products, ensuring practitioners always have access to cutting-edge solutions that can easily boost business growth and enjoy high ROI. “REJUVA FRESH® stands alone in our ability to consistently deliver new breakthrough aesthetic and wellness technologies at an unmatched pace,” added Jacobs. “It’s very exciting to see how these devices perform exceptionally well independently and when paired with complementary technologies. Our solutions are always engineered to enhance patient results while strengthening your bottom line. We remain steadfast in our mission to deliver groundbreaking technology paired with unwavering client support, because your success is our success.” For providers looking to add CaviTONE™, FlowWave Focus™, or SmartPulse™ COOL to their practice, or those wanting to learn more, please reach out to a REJUVA FRESH® representative to explore how these advanced solutions can elevate your patient offerings. Now is also a great opportunity to leverage New Year momentum and welcome patients to innovative treatments in 2026.Rejuva Fresh® is a leading aesthetic equipment developer based in the United States and prioritizes offering powerful state-of-the-art technology combined with top-notch customer support. One of the fastest-growing companies in the aesthetic device industry, Rejuva Fresh® offers a wide selection of FDA-cleared systems that address nearly every non-invasive aesthetic and wellness need. Rejuva Fresh®'s product portfolio provides significant competitive advantages for practices and patients, thanks to its independent business model, focus on technological advancement, and strong partnerships. Invest in Rejuva Fresh® scientifically developed devices, and get comprehensive support from industry experts to achieve optimal clinical results and maximize your return on investment.