Reliance Jio Ties Up With Motorola India to Offer Users ‘True 5G’ Experience

With stand-alone 5G architecture, an advanced 5G network, and zero dependencies on the 4G network, Motorola 5G smartphone users will now be able to make the most of Jio’s True 5G experience.
Published: January 4, 2023 9:08 PM IST
By IANS
New Delhi: Reliance Jio on Wednesday announced its partnership with Motorola to enable ‘True 5G’ across Motorola’s extensive 5G smartphone portfolio in India. The smartphone company has rolled out software updates which will enable users to use Jio’s True 5G across its extensive 5G portfolio.
“Motorola comes with advanced 5G features such as carrier aggregation, 4×4 Mimo and support for most 5G bands in India. These features along with Jio True 5G network will unleash the true potential of 5G in India,” Sunil Dutt, President, Reliance Jio, said in a statement.
“All Jio users using Motorola devices will be able to access truly unlimited 5G internet under the Jio Welcome Offer in areas where Jio True 5G has or is being rolled out rapidly,” he added.
With stand-alone 5G architecture, an advanced 5G network, and zero dependencies on the 4G network, Motorola 5G smartphone users will now be able to make the most of Jio’s True 5G experience.
“Motorola smartphones give an exceptionally reliable, optimised, and fast 5G experience across price points, staying true to our commitment of giving True 5G – the most comprehensive, no compromise 5G smartphone portfolio to Indian consumers with support for up to 13 5G bands across price points,” Prashanth Mani, Executive Director, Motorola Asia Pacific, said in a statement.
Published Date: January 4, 2023 9:08 PM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Odisha Wins UN-Habitat’s World Habitat Awards 2023 for Jaga Mission
[ad_1] Jaga mission is the world's largest land titling and slum upgrading program which aims at empowering the lives of...
Bihar on Alert! Two Foreigners Test Positive for Covid-19 in Gaya
[ad_1] Bodh Gaya a district in Gaya, Bihar is all set for hosting the annual Bodh Mahotsav at Kalchakra ground...
Final Results Declared For Super Speciality Round 2. Here’s How to Check Score on mcc.nic.in
[ad_1] NEET SS Counselling 2022: The candidates whose names are mentioned in the NEET SS counselling round 2 final result...
ICAI CA 2022 Final Results To Be Out By January 14 Follow These Steps To Check Score
[ad_1] Step-by-step guide on how to check ICAI CA 2022 Final Results, which are likely to be released before January...
Cristiano Ronaldo Makes Big Mistake During First Official Al Nassr Press Conference
[ad_1] In his first press conference at Al Nassr, Cristiano Ronaldo mistakenly said he had 'come to South Africa' instead...
Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS
[ad_1] live Pakistan vs New Zealand, 2nd Test Day 3 Score: Pakistan in Trouble, Trail By 42 Runs at STUMPS....
Average Rating