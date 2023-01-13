Relish Amaltas – Indian Tapas & Bars Quirky Indian Menu Guilt Free

Home

Relish Amaltas – Indian Tapas & Bar’s Quirky Indian Menu Guilt Free

Amaltas – Indian Tapas & Bar in Greater Kailash 2 is a cutting-edge retro bar that offers a fantastic fusion of a sophisticated, serene setting with a variety of meals that are vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, which are rare in Indian cuisine.

Amaltas – Indian Tapas & Bar Food Review: The latest arrival to South Delhi’s exquisite restaurant scene is Amaltas – Indian Tapas & Bar in Greater Kailash 2, and we are instantly in awe of its luxurious surroundings and large Indian Tapas menu. Chef Udit Maheshwari’s Amaltas Indian Tapas And Bar’s menu draws inspiration from all around the world, despite the fact that the idea is firmly mired in regional Indian cuisines.

The interior design is cheerful, and welcoming, and blends seamlessly into the lush GK market. Another plus is the presence of various dishes that are vegan, dairy-free, and gluten-free, which are uncommon in Indian food.

Venue: Amaltas Indian Tapas & Bar – M/25, 1st Floor, M Block Market, GK 2

Timings: 12 Noon – 11 PM

Price For Two: Rs 2,000 Onwards

It is a contemporary restaurant bar that provides a fusion of a contemporary, and cosy atmosphere with impressive service. The chef’s take on the sweet delicacy turned savoury known as Jalebi Chaat. This version’s crispy jalebis make room for spiced yoghurt, tamarind and mint chutney, and crunchy zero sev.

Momo, a beloved food in Delhi, gets a makeover at Amaltas. A dish of plain dumplings with crushed fillings floating in a hot, tan-coloured soup.

The meat on the bone-in chicken wings is roasted to a wonderful tenderness and served with substantial dollops of kachampuli and curry leaf sauce.

The restaurant offers larger meals, one of which was a Broccoli Makhani served with pudina paratha. They adapted the popular butter chicken into the broccoli.

The drinks Konkan Sour and Asafoetida Sour were the stars. It might be challenging to achieve the delicate harmony of the tart pineapple and sour-sweet kokum in Konkan Sour. Asafoetida Sour was created from yuzu and popcorn. The scent that arises from it is overpowering.

Barnyard millet boiled in milk with salted caramel, and jaggery is used to make salted caramel kheer.

Verdict: A brand-new restaurant in Delhi, Amaltas – Indian Tapas and Bar, offers a delicious Modern Indian menu.

Rating: 3.5/5

