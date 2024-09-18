Home

Mallikarjun Kharge to J-K voters: “Remember who is responsible for the “travesty” of downgrading a state to UT”

The voting for 24 constituency seats across 7 districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amidst tight security arrangements.

New Delhi: Indian National Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday appealed to Jammu and Kashmir voters to remember who is responsible for the “travesty” of downgrading a state to a Union Territory before they cast their vote. He asserted that the citizens of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and wants a new era of true development and full statehood. Jammu and Kashmir began with its first phase of voting for assembly elections 2024 on Wednesday since the abrogation of Article 370. The voting for 24 constituency seats across 7 districts of the Union Territory went to polls in Phase 1 amidst tight security arrangements.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), the Congress National President, Mallikarjun Kharge wrote, “As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers.”

“Let us unite and shape a brighter future for Jammu and Kashmir, where the voices of all citizens are heard,” he added.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir are eager to safeguard their rights and embark on a new era of true development and full statehood. As the first phase of voting in 24 Assembly constituencies commences, we urge everyone to exercise their democratic right and vote in large numbers.… — Mallikarjun Kharge (@kharge) September 18, 2024

This is the maiden assembly election in Jammu and Kashmir as a Union Territory. It is also the first poll to elect an assembly in the last 10 years.

“Every single vote holds the power to shape the future and bring about an era of peace, stability, justice, progress, and economic empowerment,” the Congress president said. “We appeal to all, especially first-time voters, to participate in this crucial election and be the catalysts for change,” Kharge continued.

“For the first time ever, a state was downgraded to a Union Territory, when you cast your vote, do remember who is responsible for this travesty,” He further added.

On 5 August 2019, the Centre decided to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories- Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladkah.

In the first phase of the three-phase polls, seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir, located on either side of the Pir Panjal mountain range, are voting to choose their representatives. The fate of 219 candidates, including 90 Independents, running for 24 assembly seats will be decided by over 23 lakh voters. The other two phases of polls are scheduled to be held on September 25 and October 1, while the vote counting is scheduled for October 8.

