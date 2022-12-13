Reports Say Jose Mourinho To Tak Over As Head Coach of Portugal National Team

Reports suggest that Jose Mourinho could take over the role of the head coach of Portugal alongside carrying on his duties for Roma.

Reports Say Jose Mourinho To Tak Over As The Head Coach of Portugal National Team

New Delhi: After Portugal’s 1-0 loss to Morocco and elimination from the FIFA World Cup 2022, one of the most criticised members of the Portuguese team is head coach Fernando Santos. Though he led Portugal to win the UEFA Euro Cup in 2016, some of his decisions have been widely criticized and the biggest of them is dropping the legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo off the starting XI in a crucial quarterfinal against Morocco.

According to various reports, after the sad elimination of Portugal from the World Cup 2022, the President of the Portuguese Football Association, Fernando Soares Gomes da Silva, is strongly keen on dismissing Fernando Santos and Portugal has now approached the legendary Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho to take over the Portugal National Team as the head coach. Currently the head coach of the Italian league’s Serie A club Roma, Mourinho is regarded as one of the best coaches of all time.

Jose Mourinho has a legendary coaching career with a winning percentage of 62.84% out of the 1,071 matches that are played under his coach ship, and it would be really exciting to see the changes he can bring to the Portuguese side with his glorious vision.

(Written by: Aviral Shukla)



