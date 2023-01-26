Republic Day 2023 Parade Highlights: State Tableaus Depict India’s Culture

- Home
During India’s 74th Republic Day parade, 23 tableaux, 17 from states and union territories and six from various ministries and departments, depicting India’s vibrant cultural heritage, economic and social progress will be part of the ceremonial parade with ‘Nari Shakti’ as the theme for the majority of the floats.
Republic Day 2023 Parade Highlights: The grand celebration of India’s 74th Republic Day has concluded at the Kartavya Path. The occasion this year witnessed zeal, enthusiasm, patriotic fervor and ‘Jan Bhagidari’. The event saw performances from Vande Bharatam group of dancers from across India, a recital of bravery tales by Veer Gatha 2.0 participants, music performances by School Bands at the National War Memorial, a drone show, and 3D anamorphic projection, among other things.
Published Date: January 26, 2023 5:41 PM IST
Updated Date: January 26, 2023 5:42 PM IST
