- Home
- Video Gallery
- Republic Day 2023: PM Modi Pays Homage To Martyrs At National War Memorial – Watch Video
Prime Minister Modi leads the nation in paying homage to the martyred soldiers at the National War Memorial in Delhi.
Republic Day 2023: PM Modi observed a two-minute silence in honour of the supreme sacrifices made by armed personnel in the service of the nation, and he also signed the visitors’ book at the memorial. The three service chiefs joined Modi at the National War Memorial service to pay their respects. Watch video
Written By:Piyush Kumar
Published Date: January 26, 2023 11:48 AM IST
Share this:
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
More Stories
Bajrang Dal Workers Booked For Tearing Posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie In Faridabad
[ad_1] Home EntertainmentPathaan: Bajrang Dal Workers Booked For Tearing Posters of Shah Rukh Khan’s Movie In Faridabad Pathaan: Faridabad Police...
Michael Clarkes Commentary Panel Replacements For India Vs Australia Series Revealed
[ad_1] Home SportsMichael Clarke’s Commentary Panel Replacements For India Vs Australia Series Revealed According to reports, Mark Waugh, Mitchell Johnson...
Water Supply To Be Hit In Parts Of Hyderabad On January 27. Check List Of Affected Areas Here
[ad_1] Home TelanganaWater Supply To Be Hit In Parts Of Hyderabad On January 27. Check List Of Affected Areas Here...
Not A Happy Meal! Man Fined Rs 10,000 For Eating Slowly at McDonald’s
[ad_1] Home ViralNot A Happy Meal! Man Fined Rs 10,000 For Eating Slowly at McDonald’s Things were fine until he...
How to Make Quick Dessert With Tricolour Twist For Kids
[ad_1] Home FoodRepublic Day Special Recipe: How to Make Quick Dessert With ‘Tricolour’ Twist For Kids Republic Day Special Dessert...
Proud Moment For India: Egyptian Armed Forces Marching on Kartavya Path
[ad_1] Home Video GalleryProud Moment For India: Egyptian Armed Forces Marching on Kartavya Path | Watch Video Proud Moment For...
Average Rating