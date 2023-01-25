Home

Republic Day 2023: ‘Ae Watan’ to ‘Ye Jo Des Hai Tera’, 12 Best Patriotic Bollywood Songs

Republic Day 2023: India’s Republic Day on January 26th brings a sense of pride among all Indians. It is one of those occasions where true ‘unity in diversity’ is felt across the country. The values of harmony, multiculturalism, humanity and patriotism are cherished by every Indian. A day about respecting the sacrifices of those who fought for our independence and created our constitution. Music and art have always been the best source of creative expression when it comes to our great nation. The idea of ‘free speech’ and ‘democracy’ advocated by the lawmakers of this country have been conveyed through cinema time and again. The Hindi film industry or Bollywood’s tribute towards our national heroes through music is also remarkable. A relook at some of the best patriotic Hindi film songs.

‘CHAK DE INDIA!’ (CHAK DE INDIA!) – SUKHWINDER SINGH, SALIM–SULAIMAN, MARIANNE D’CRUZ

YRF’s Chak De India! directed by Shimit Amin is based on Indian Women’s Hockey Team. The fictional sports drama was a commercial success and also praised for its title track. Salim Sulaiman composed the music score and Jaideep Sahni penned down the lyrics.

‘AE WATAN’ (RAAZI) – ARIJIT SINGH, SUNIDHI CHAUHAN

The Meghna Gulzar directorial was hailed for its patriotic theme and Alia Bhatt’s performance. Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan’s solo versions of Ae Watan created goosebump moments.

‘TERI MITTI’ (KESARI) – B PRAAK, ARKO

The song from Akshay Kumar starrer patriotic drama is a tear-jerker with heartfelt patriotic lyrics by Manoj Muntashir. The wordings are symbolic of our men in uniform who protect us at the borders.

‘YE JO DES HAI TERA’ (SWADES) – AR RAHMAN

The Shah Rukh Khan starrer social drama reminds us of our roots. The title track in the Ashutosh Gowariker directorial sung by Rahman is a musical tribute to the feeling of nationalism.

‘SALAAM INDIA’ (MARY KOM) – SHASHI SUMAN

The energetic song in the Priyanka Chopra starrer sports biopic goes well with the spirit of the film. MC Mary Kom’s love for her country and her dedication towards boxing is well depicted in the song.

‘RANG DE BASANTI’ (RANG DE BASANTI) – DALER MEHENDI

Range De Basanti became a rage among the youth because of its title track apart from Aamir Khan’s flawless acting. Daler Mehendi’s powerful voice makes it one of the best patriotic songs of Bollywood.

‘DES MERE’ (THE LEGEND OF BHAGAT SINGH) – SONU NIGAM, SUKHWINDER

The patriotic song in the Ajay Devgn starrer biopic of freedom revolutionary Sardar Bhagat Singh, Sonu Nigam and Sukhwinder Singh’s voice is a musical treat.

‘BHARAT HUMKO JAAN SE PYAARA HAI’ (ROJA) – HARIHARAN

The Arvind Swami- Madhu starrer Mani Ratnam movie based on terrorism has a very realistic take on patriotism. The song Bharat Humko Jaan Se Pyaara Hai by Hariharan is an emotional ode to the motherland.

‘CHHODO KAL KI BAATEIN’ (HUM HINDUSTANI) – MUKESH

The patriotic sing sung by Mukesh in the Sunil Dutt starrer is always a part of school choir during Independence Day and Republic Day events.

‘AB TUMHARE HAWALE WATAN SAATHIYON’ (HAQEEQAT) – MOHAMMED RAFI

Another tear-jerker by the legendary Mohammed Rafi in the Dharmendra- Balraj Sahni starrer based on the 1962 India-China war. One of the most revered patriotic Hindi songs among Indians.

‘AE WATAN AE WATAN’ (SHAHEED) – MUKESH

Mukesh’s soulful singing in the Manoj Kumar starrer period drama brings goosebumps even today. Manoj Kumar essayed the role of Sardar Bhagat Singh in the 1965 movie.

‘AE MERE PYAARE WATAN’ (KABULIWALA) – MANNA DEY

The Balraj Sahni starrer social drama based on Rabindranath Tagore’s classic is always remembered for Manna Dey’s heart-touching Ae Mere Pyaare Watan.

For more updates on Republic Day 2023 and patriotic Bollywood films, check out this space at India.com.



