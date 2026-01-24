Home

Republic Day 2026: Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to take her maiden R-Day salute – Details here

The officials mentioned that the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, will unfurl the national flag of India and address the stadium’s gathering.

Official statement

Republic Day Parade

Doors open to the public

Details of entry

The Chief Minister of Delhi, Rekha Gupta, is all set to lead her very first maiden Republic Day salute at the government’s planned parade celebration. The government of Delhi is still working on the execution of its plans to mark the 77th Republic Day. The events will be held at the Chhatrasal Stadium. This is going to be CM Rekha Gupta’s first Republic Day as the leader of the national capital. This adds special importance to the event for her. The celebration will be in tribute to the Constitution of India. It will also honour the spirit of India’s democracy.The official statement read, “As part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations in Delhi this year, the illuminated Assembly premises will be thrown open to the general public visitors on Saturday and January 26 from 5 pm to 8 pm.”The officials mentioned that the Delhi Chief Minister, Rekha Gupta, will unfurl the national flag of India and address the stadium’s gathering. She is most likely to travel in an open SUV to greet the attendees of the event. Last year, the 76th Republic Day celebrations were led by the former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who lost power in the union territory.The 77th Republic Day celebrations are all set to commence on January 26, 2026, i.e., Monday. The government of Delhi has announced that the Vidhan Sabha of Delhi will be open to the public on both dates, i.e., January 25 and January 26, from 5 pm to 8 pm. With this, the citizens of Delhi are getting the opportunity to witness the 115-year-old historic building of the Assembly. On the day of celebration, it will be lit up with special tricolour, which will create a festive and patriotic vibe. The cultural programs will take place on both days.The Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has urged the people of Delhi to be active members in the celebrations. It’s important to note that no initial registrations are to be done to visit the Assembly building. However, the visitors must do proper security checks and carry a valid identity card.