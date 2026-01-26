Here are some of the key details:

The Republic Day parade will begin at 10:30 am from Vijay Chowk on Monday.

It will pass through Kartavya Path, C-Hexagon, the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose statue, Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg before concluding at the Red Fort.

A related function will take place at the National War Memorial near India Gate at 9:30 am.

Kartavya Path will be closed to traffic from 10:00 pm on January 25 until the parade ends.

On January 26, no crossing will be allowed on Kartavya Path between Vijay Chowk and India Gate from 6:00 am to 2:00 pm

C-Hexagon near India Gate will remain closed to traffic from 9:15 am onwards.

From 10:30 am, traffic on Tilak Marg, Bahadur Shah Zafar Marg and Netaji Subhash Marg will be regulated or diverted.

Roads around the Red Fort will face restrictions from the afternoon.

Commercial vehicles will not be allowed to enter Delhi from 9:00 pm on January 25 until 6:30 pm on January 26.

Vehicles coming from Uttar Pradesh and Palwal have been advised to use the Peripheral Expressway, Eastern Peripheral Expressway or Western Peripheral Expressway.

Those travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad should avoid central Delhi and use the outer ring road.

For north–south movement, commuters can use Ring Road via Ashram Chowk, Sarai Kale Khan, IP Flyover and ITO, or take Mathura Road through Bhairon Marg to Ring Road.

For east–west travel, suggested routes include Ring Road via Bhairon Marg, Moolchand, AIIMS and Dhaula Kuan, as well as Ring Road through Rajghat, Shastri Park and Wazirabad.

Passengers heading to New Delhi Railway Station have been advised to use Paharganj-side roads and avoid Ajmeri Gate and central Delhi stretches.

Those travelling to Old Delhi Railway Station should approach via ISBT Kashmere Gate and avoid the Red Fort and Netaji Subhash Marg area.

The celebration for the 77th Republic Day began on Saturday with President Droupadi Murmu’s address. The celebrations will continue on January 26 with the annual parade at Kartavya Path, which will combine cultural pageantry with a display of military strength. This year, 30 tableaux from states, Union Territories and central ministries will participate in the parade. The event will also see President of the European Council António Costa and President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen attending as chief guests. For the smooth and hassle-free conduct of the event, the Delhi traffic police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory, warning commuters of widespread road closures, diversions, vehicle restrictions and heightened security across central and New Delhi.Bus services will be regulated at key points including Panjab Bagh, Anand Vihar, Ram Krishna Ashram Marg, Sarai Kale Khan, ISBT Kashmere Gate and Hazrat Nizamuddin. Inter-state buses from Ghaziabad and Gurugram will terminate at designated border points and ISBTs instead of entering central Delhi. Delhi Metro services will remain operational on Republic Day, though entry and exit at some stations near the parade route may be restricted depending on security arrangements.