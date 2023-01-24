National

Republic Day Parade: This Year’s R-Day Parade Would Be Different

Published: January 24, 2023 9:20 PM IST


This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year. During the Republic Day parade 2023, all Indian Army equipment on display at the Republic Day parade this year is ‘Made in India’.




