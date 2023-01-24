Republic Day Parade: This Year’s R-Day Parade Would Be Different

- Home
This will be the first Republic Day celebrations hosted at the ceremonial boulevard after Rajpath was renamed Kartavya Path last year. During the Republic Day parade 2023, all Indian Army equipment on display at the Republic Day parade this year is ‘Made in India’.
Published Date: January 24, 2023 9:20 PM IST
