Republic Day Special Recipes: 3 Exotic Food Items With Desi Twist For Those Who Crave Luxury Delicacies at Home
Read Time:2 Minute, 3 Second
1. REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: SPINACH RICE PEPPER PESTO
For Rice:
- Olive Oil 20 gm
- Butter: 20 gm
- Chopped Onions: 50 gm
- Chopped bell pepper: 50 gm
- Julienne broccoli: 50 gm
- Julienne babycorn: 50 gm
- Julienne zucchini: 20 gm
- Basmati rice: 200 gm
- Salt: To Taste
- Seasoning: 10 gm
- Pepper Pesto: 100 gm
- Cream: 20 gm
- Cheese: 30 gm
- Chopped Coriander: 50 gm
For Pepper Pesto:
- Olive Oil: 20 gm
- Red pepper: 500 gm
- Onion 100 gm
- Celery: 50 gm
- Cashew: 10 gm
- Cheese: 20 gm
- Garlic: 10 gm
REPUBLIC DAY EXOTIC RECIPE: HOW TO COOK ‘SPINACH RICE PEPPER PESTO’
- For Pepper Pesto: Grill the vegetables in an oven, bring them to normal temperature, and make a puree out of it.
- For Rice: In Olive Oil sauté the vegetables, after turning a bit brown add the rice with appropriate seasonings.
2. REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: BURRITOS MOJADOS
For Burrito:
- Olive oil: 10 gm
- Salt: 2 pinches
- Basmati Rice: 200 gm
- Mexican Curry: 100 gm
- Rajma: 50 gm
- Black beans: 50 gm
- Taco seasoning: 10 gm
- Onion (Julienne): 20 gm
- Julienne bell pepper: 25 gm
- Tomato Cheese sauce: 100 gm
- Cheese: 20 gm
- Orange Cheddar: 10 gm
- Butter: 10 gm
For Burrito stuffing:
- Chopped garlic: 0.5 gm
- Diced bell pepper: 20 gm
- Diced onion: 20 gm
- Tomato sauce: 70 gm
- Onion sauce: 75 gm
- Taco seasoning: 10 gm
REPUBLIC DAY EXOTIC RECIPE: HOW TO COOK ‘BURRITOS MOJADOS’
- For Stuffing, take oil, and add on ‘burrito stuffing’ ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in corn tortilla bread.
- Make a Tomato cheese sauce pour it on the burrito and bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.
3. REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: MISO UDON HOT POT
- Sesame Oil: 2 ml
- Chopped Garlic: 5 gms
- Miso Paste: 1 tbsp
- Boiled Udon Noodles: 15 gms
- Salt & Pepper: 5 gms
- Nori Sheet: 10 gms
- Roasted Sesame seeds: 10 gms
- Stock Water: 100 ml
REPUBLIC DAY EXOTIC RECIPE: HOW TO COOK ‘MISO UDON HOT POT’
- In sesame oil saute chopped garlic, and add the miso paste, salt & pepper.
- Once the broth comes to a boil, add the remaining ingredients with noodles in the end. The soup is ready to serve.
Average Rating