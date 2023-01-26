National

Republic Day Special Recipes: 3 Exotic Food Items With Desi Twist For Those Who Crave Luxury Delicacies at Home

1. REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: SPINACH RICE PEPPER PESTO

For Rice: 

  • Olive Oil 20 gm
  • Butter: 20 gm
  • Chopped Onions: 50 gm
  • Chopped bell pepper: 50 gm
  • Julienne broccoli: 50 gm
  • Julienne babycorn: 50 gm
  • Julienne zucchini: 20 gm
  • Basmati rice: 200 gm
  • Salt: To Taste
  • Seasoning: 10 gm
  • Pepper Pesto: 100 gm
  • Cream: 20 gm
  • Cheese: 30 gm
  • Chopped Coriander: 50 gm

For Pepper Pesto:

  • Olive Oil: 20 gm
  • Red pepper: 500 gm
  • Onion 100 gm
  • Celery: 50 gm
  • Cashew: 10 gm
  • Cheese: 20 gm
  • Garlic: 10 gm

REPUBLIC DAY EXOTIC RECIPE: HOW TO COOK ‘SPINACH RICE PEPPER PESTO’

  1. For Pepper Pesto: Grill the vegetables in an oven, bring them to normal temperature, and make a puree out of it.
  2. For Rice: In Olive Oil sauté the vegetables, after turning a bit brown add the rice with appropriate seasonings.

2. REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: BURRITOS MOJADOS

For Burrito:

  • Olive oil: 10 gm
  • Salt: 2 pinches
  • Basmati Rice: 200 gm
  • Mexican Curry: 100 gm
  • Rajma: 50 gm
  • Black beans: 50 gm
  • Taco seasoning: 10 gm
  • Onion (Julienne): 20 gm
  • Julienne bell pepper: 25 gm
  • Tomato Cheese sauce: 100 gm
  • Cheese: 20 gm
  • Orange Cheddar: 10 gm
  • Butter: 10 gm

For Burrito stuffing: 

  • Chopped garlic: 0.5 gm
  • Diced bell pepper: 20 gm
  • Diced onion: 20 gm
  • Tomato sauce: 70 gm
  • Onion sauce: 75 gm
  • Taco seasoning: 10 gm

REPUBLIC DAY EXOTIC RECIPE: HOW TO COOK ‘BURRITOS MOJADOS’

  1. For Stuffing, take oil, and add on ‘burrito stuffing’ ingredients with exotic vegetables. Let it cook for a while and stuff the mixture in corn tortilla bread.
  2. Make a Tomato cheese sauce pour it on the burrito and bake it for 10 minutes till the cheese melts.

3. REPUBLIC DAY SPECIAL RECIPE: MISO UDON HOT POT

  • Sesame Oil: 2 ml
  • Chopped Garlic: 5 gms
  • Miso Paste: 1 tbsp
  • Boiled Udon Noodles: 15 gms
  • Salt & Pepper: 5 gms
  • Nori Sheet: 10 gms
  • Roasted Sesame seeds: 10 gms
  • Stock Water: 100 ml

REPUBLIC DAY EXOTIC RECIPE: HOW TO COOK ‘MISO UDON HOT POT’

  1. In sesame oil saute chopped garlic, and add the miso paste, salt & pepper.
  2. Once the broth comes to a boil, add the remaining ingredients with noodles in the end. The soup is ready to serve.



