Thursday, November 17, 2022
Republicans Win Control Of House Of Representatives In US Midterm Elections Show Projections

Republicans were projected to win back control of the US House of Representatives as stage is set for a divided government.

More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. (AP Photo)

New Delhi: Republicans were projected to win back control of the US House of Representatives as stage is set for a divided government while giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden’s agenda. More than a week after Election Day, Republicans secured the 218th seat needed to flip the House from Democratic control. The full scope of the party’s majority may not be clear for several more days — or weeks — as votes in competitive races are still being counted.

But they are on track to cobble together what could be the party’s narrowest majority of the 21st century, rivaling 2001, when Republicans had just a nine-seat majority, 221-212 with two independents. That’s far short of the sweeping victory the GOP predicted going into this year’s midterm elections, when the party hoped to reset the agenda on Capitol Hill by capitalizing on economic challenges and Biden’s lagging popularity.

Instead, Democrats showed surprising resilience, holding on to moderate, suburban districts from Virginia to Minnesota and Kansas. The results could complicate House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy’s plans to become speaker as some conservative members have questioned whether to back him or have imposed conditions for their support.

(With inputs from AP)




Published Date: November 17, 2022 6:21 AM IST



Updated Date: November 17, 2022 6:25 AM IST





