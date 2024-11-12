Research Meets Action: SGT University’s ASIA Institute Partners with AARDO to Combat Lead Poisoning Across Africa and Asia

The Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA), a research institute affiliated with SGT University, has entered into a landmark partnership with the African-Asian Rural Development Organization (AARDO) to address the critical issue of lead poisoning affecting rural and vulnerable populations across Africa and Asia.

AARDOs Secretary-General, His Excellency Dr. Manoj Nardeosingh and Prof. Amogh Rai, Research Director at ASIA, signing the official MoU document

This collaborative initiative brings together AARDOs extensive network of 32 member countries (and 2 associate members) and ASIAs research expertise in South and Southeast Asian studies, marking a significant step forward in the fight against lead exposure and its devastating health impacts, particularly on children and women in rural communities.

Chairman of ASIA, Sh. Najeeb Jung and AARDOs Secretary-General, His Excellency Dr. Manoj Nardeosingh, pose for a photo together

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed in the presence of AARDOs Secretary-General, His Excellency Dr. Manoj Nardeosingh. He emphasised the organisations commitment to addressing lead poisoning through collaborative efforts and talked about how children with lead exposure suffer from IQ loss, cognitive problems, and behavioural issues. “Lead is a silent killer, thus it should be addressed until its too late,” he said.

The signing was also attended by members of ASIAs lead research team, Chairman of ASIA Sh. Najeeb Jung, and other representatives from AARDO and SGT University. While talking about the problem at hand, Prof. Amogh Rai, Research Director at ASIA, said, “Poverty is an issue that we are working to address; however, lead exposure is a significant factor that is interconnected with it and can contribute to its persistence.”

Through this partnership, both organisations look forward to fostering behavioural change, enhancing knowledge dissemination, and creating lasting positive impact for those who need it the most.

About ASIA

Founded in 2023, the Advanced Study Institute of Asia (ASIA) is an interdisciplinary research centre devoted to deepening our understanding of Asia, especially South and Southeast Asia.

With its headquarters in New Delhi, ASIA seeks to use the knowledge of top academics and professionals to successfully negotiate the complexities of a range of disciplines, such as international relations, health, law, and societal issues.

The goal of ASIA is to establish a thorough research environment that encourages a sophisticated comprehension of Asian dynamics from a multidisciplinary perspective.

About SGT University

SGT University, Gurugram, one of Indias youngest “NAAC A+” universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including various undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

It is a research and innovation powerhouse and home to the world-class National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing, founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India, and the Indian Nursing Council. The university also has a multi-speciality SGT Hospital that is NABH and NABL accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities and provides practical experience to medical students.

SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish several “Centres of Excellence,” which support SGT Universitys efforts towards cutting-edge research and academic excellence. Because of the universitys strong industry connections, world-class labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organisations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, and many others.