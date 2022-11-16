Residential Housing Prices In Delhi NCR Soar High In July September 2022 Report

Residential housing prices soar highest across India in July-September 2022 as compared to same period last year.

Residential housing prices were highest in Delhi NCR in July-September.

New Delhi: Residential prices in Delhi-NCR witnessed highest annual price increase of 14 per cent during July-September at an average ₹7,741 per square feet, according to a joint report by CREDAI, Colliers India and Liases Foras that was released today.

As per the report, “Housing prices in Delhi-NCR have witnessed an uptick since September 2020. Delhi NCR saw the highest increase in housing price across pan India at 14 percent YoY. Golf Course Road saw the highest price rise of 21 percent, followed by Ghaziabad. The unsold inventory in the city dropped by 11 percent YoY during Q3 2022.”

The report also showed that housing prices appreciated by 6 percent across eight cities during July-September 2022, compared with the same quarter last year on rising rates of key construction materials.

CREDAI is the apex body for real estate developers in India, while Colliers India is a real estate consultant and Liases Foras is a data research firm.

OTHER CITIES THAT SAW AN INCREASE IN PRICES

“Since the beginning of 2022, housing prices have been on the rise on the back of increased demand seen since last year, paired with rise in input prices,” the report said.

As per the data, after Delhi, the average housing prices in Kolkata rose 12 percent YoY to ₹6,594 per square feet in the July-September period of this calendar year.

Gujarat’s Ahmedabad city saw an increase of 11 percent in average prices to ₹6,077 per square feet, while Pune witnessed a 9 per cent rise in rates to ₹8,013 per square feet.

The average housing prices in Hyderabad were up 8 per cent to ₹9,266 per square feet. The rates appreciated 6 per cent in Bengaluru to ₹8,035 per square feet.

The housing prices remained stable in Chennai and Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) at ₹7,222 per square feet and ₹19,485 per square feet.

CREDAI National President Harsh Vardhan Patodia said, “The real estate market across the country has witnessed a K-shaped recovery in terms of prices. The consumer sentiment has continued to stay robust as the pandemic reshaped the importance of owning a home rather than renting one.”

He expected sales to be northbound and the number of unsold inventories to decline as well. “While there has been a rise in housing prices in line with the global inflationary trends, the market can expect the prices to continue to rise owing to robust demand,” Patodia said.

MAY AFFECT THE SALARIED CLASS MORE

Colliers India CEO Ramesh Nair said the rise in inflation and hike in input costs have put upward pressure on housing prices pan India. “While residential activities continue to remain strong, recessionary pressures may have an impact on the salaried class, who form a notable share in home buying in the top Indian cities,” he said.

On the housing demand, Pankaj Kapoor, Managing Director of Liases Foras, said the aggregated sales of three-quarters of this calendar year have been 16 per cent higher than the year-ago period.

“Despite increasing interest rates and marginal property prices, there is still a parity between the prices and affordability; sales volumes are likely to stay strong. The year 2022 is slated to pose the highest ever sales in the residential market in India,” he said.



