NationalPolitics

Residents Get Relief From Humid Weather As Rain Lashes Parts of National Capital | Watch

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 96 1 minute read

New Delhi: In a matter of huge relief for the residents of Delhi, NCR received scattered rainfall on Wednesday evening. Delhiites got much-needed respite from hot and humid weather as rain lashed the city on Wednesday evening, bringing the maximum temperature down to 37.8 degrees Celsius.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded its highest maximum temperature for the month this year, with the mercury settling at 39.3 degrees Celsius, five notches above the season’s normal.

“Moderate rainfall accompanied with moderate thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at North Delhi, Central-Delhi, New Delhi, South Delhi, South-East Delhi, East Delhi, NCR in the next two hours,” the Indian Meteorological Centre (IMD) said in the evening.

Watch:

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

According to the IMD, the humidity level stood at 63 per cent at 5.30 pm. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 30.4 degrees Celsius, 3.3 notches above the season’s normal in the morning. The IMD has predicted the rainy weather to continue till August 5.




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email July 31, 2024
0 96 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Waseem Akbar’s Firm AZ Banc Financial Services (ABS) Emerges as Fastest-Growing Financial Services Platform

July 31, 2024

Kerala Landslides: What Caused the Devastation in Wayanad

July 31, 2024

Wayanad Landslide: Centre Gave Advance Warning To Kerala Government On July 23, Says Amit Shah

July 31, 2024

Sonia Gandhi Motivates Party Leaders For Upcoming Polls, Says Mahaul In Our Favour, Dont Be Over Confident

July 31, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow