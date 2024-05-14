Home

Water Shortage in Surat: Residents In Sarthana, Udhana, Varachha, Limbayat Zone To Face Shortage; Check Timings

This temporary interruption in water supply comes at a challenging time as Surat is currently experiencing a heatwave with temperatures exceeding 41 degrees Celsius.

Over 10 lakh residents in Surat are bracing themselves for a water shortage on Wednesday as Dakshin Gujarat Vij Company Limited (DGVCL) and the Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) join forces for maintenance operations. The scheduled maintenance work will impact key areas such as Sarthana, Udhana, Varachha, and parts of the Limbayat zone. The primary reason behind this disruption is the urgent need to address issues like repairing a leaking main pipeline responsible for transporting raw water to treatment facilities.

In response to this situation, the Surat Municipal Corporation has issued an appeal to residents to conserve water. They are advised to store an adequate supply of water to tide over the period of reduced supply.

Additionally, citizens are encouraged to use water judiciously during this time to minimize the impact of the water cut. The collaborative efforts of DGVCL and SMC aim to address critical infrastructure issues while ensuring minimal inconvenience to the residents of Surat during this period of water scarcity.

