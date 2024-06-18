Home

Water Crisis Hits Gurugram: Residents Pay Rs 2,000 For Tankers, Call For Urgent Solution

Gurugram Water Crisis: Some of the affected residents said they have spent over Rs 2.93 lakhs during February and March and Rs 4.02 lakhs from April till date for water tankers.

Gurugram Water Crisis Latest News: Amid rising temperature, water crisis has affected Gurugram again. City residents in several sectors, including DLF City Phases 1 to 3, are facing a severe water crisis for the past few weeks as the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is supplying less than 50% of the required water for them. This has resulted in severe water crisis in the city, some of the residents have alleged.

Water Tankers Charging Exorbitant Prices

Some of the residents told HT that in a majority of urban areas, water tankers have been charging exorbitant prices, between Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 for 4,000 to 5,000 litres of water.

The high prices of the water tankers and also the unreliability of the tanker services have aggravated the situation, and the residents urged authorities for quick solution to their crisis.

Locals Demand Assessment of Water Infrastructure

These affected residents demanded a thorough assessment of the existing water infrastructure and the implementation of both short-term and long-term measures to fix the issue. They said without intervention from the authorities, the water crisis in DLF Phases 1-3 is likely to increase which will impact the quality of life for its residents.

Speaking to HT, Anil Sharma, RWA President of Tulip Ivory in Sector 70, stated that the residents are dependent on water tankers since February and are paying Rs 1,750 per tanker.

He added that they have spent over Rs 2.93 lakhs during February and March and Rs 4.02 lakhs from April till date for water tankers.

Water Crisis: Affected Residents Hold Protest

Because of the ongoing water crisis, DLF-2 residents staged a protest last week against the authorities in front of the boosting station in the colony’s P block.

The residents expressed their concerns as they protested holding posters, empty buckets, and earthen pots in the scorching heat. They stated that they have been facing a water crisis since April and nobody was paying attention to their concerns which forced them to take to the streets.

Apart from water crisis, residents of Gurugram’s Sector 45 said they are facing water leakage on a regular basis. In the meantime, they have also requested the authorities to repair the leakage work so that they do not have to buy water at high costs from tankers.











