Gurugram Water Crisis: Residents Spend Rs 1,500 -2,000 on Private Tankers, Express Concern

Gurugram Water Crisis: Local residents allege that the duration of the water supply is already short and the pressure is low as well.

Gurugram Water Crisis Latest News: Amid rising temperature, Gurugram is facing water crisis-like situation in several parts of the city and the residents of high-rise societies including DLF 2, Sushant Lok 1-3, sectors 22A, 22B and 57 have been complaining about water supply shortage.

Why Water Crisis in Gurugram?

According to their allegations, the duration of the water supply is already short and the pressure is low as well. Because of these reasons, the reservoirs do not get full, or receive enough water. The acute water crisis has forced the residents to depend on private water tankers for daily requirements.

These residents alleged that they have been witnessing this situation for the past few days and those who are living in the ‘tail-end’ areas, the problem has been prevailing for weeks or a month.

Residents Allege Inaction From Authorities

The residents alleged that they have been receiving very little water supplied to their homes and added that numerous complaints and even protests are not helping as their problems were not being heard.

Bhim Singh Yadav, president of Sector 22B RWA, told TOI that they are completely frustrated now as it has been a month since they are witnessing water shortage in the sector.

Gurugram Water Crisis Worsening Further

He further alleged that neither the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) nor Municipal Corporation of Gurgaon (MCG) is doing anything to improve the water crisis in the city.

Ishwar Kewalramani, a resident of DLF 2, alleged that with each passing day, the water scarcity is worsening in blocks M, N and J.

He alleged that the minimal supply is forcing residents to depend on costly private tankers which range between Rs 1,500 and 2,000. He stated that the DLF has taken no action on the ground even after receiving a no-objection certificate from GMDA for digging a borewell in March.







