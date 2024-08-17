Home

News

J-K Polls: Resolution Against Art 370 ‘First Order Of Business’, Says Omar Abdullah; Ex-Minister Ali Meets Shah, May Join BJP

Omar Abdullah also chaired a meeting of NC functionaries in Srinagar and discussed matters related to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, political affairs and the organisation, a day after the Election Commission announced Assembly polls in the former state.

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677

Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said passing a resolution against the abrogation Article 370 will be “first order of business” after Assembly polls. (File/ANI)

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Saturday said passing a resolution against the abrogation of Article 370 and stripping Jammu and Kashmir of its statehood will be the Assembly’s “first order of business” after polls are held in the Union Territory later this year.

“The Jammu and Kashmir assembly, in its first order of business after elections, will pass a resolution against the centre’s decision to strip the region of its statehood and special status,” the National Conference (NC) Vice-President said, the party’s official X handle said in a post.

Omar chairs NC meeting

Omar also chaired a meeting of NC functionaries in Srinagar and discussed matters related to the Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections, political affairs and the organisation, a day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced Assembly polls in the former state.

In a statement, a party spokesperson said issues being faced by the people of Jammu and Kashmir were also discussed at the meeting at NC’s Nawa-e-Subha headquarters in Srinagar city.

Addressing NC workers and functionaries, Omar Abdullah emphasised the importance of unity within the party and maintaining strong connection with the public to ensure the success of party candidates in the upcoming elections, the spokesperson said.

Omar stressed that the NC draws its strength from collaboration and support of the people, making them the cornerstone of the party’s vision, adding that the party’s ability to serve the public and represent the interests of all regions hinges on its strength, he said.

Former J-K Minister meets Shah, may join BJP

Meanwhile, in a related development, former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi amidst speculation that he might join the BJP ahead of next month’s assembly elections in the erstwhile state.

A BJP leader said Ali, a former cabinet minister in the Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP-BJP coalition government from 2015 to 2018, met Amit Shah in Delhi and discussed with him several issues concerning Jammu and Kashmir including the assembly elections, PTI reported.

As per the PTI report, Ali, currently the vice-president of Altaf Bukhari’s Jammu and Kashmir Apni Party, expressed his willingness to join the BJP.

The BJP leader said Ali joining the saffron ranks ahead of Assembly polls will be a major boost to the party which is eyeing to form a government in the Union Territory on its own, according to PTI.

Following the meeting with Shah, Ali said he discusses several issues with the Home Minister and had a detailed discussion with him about the upcoming Assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir.

“Today I met with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding several issues in our area. We had a detailed discussion over the elections (upcoming Assembly elections in J&K),” he said.

On speculations about him joining the BJP, Ali said …”I will speak about this tomorrow”.

J-K Assembly Polls

The Election Commission on Friday announced assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir in three phases on September 18, 25 and October 1 and said the counting of votes would be on October 4.

On Friday, Election Commission announced Assembly Elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The assembly polls in the former state, which were announced after a decade and five years after after it was bifurcated into a Union Territory, will be conducted in three phases — on September 18, September 25 and October 1.

The results of the polls will be announced on October 4.

(With PTI inputs)











