ATLANTA

Jan. 14, 2026

[email protected]

/PRNewswire/ — Resolve Pain Solutions (“Resolve”), a leading provider of comprehensive interventional pain management services, today announced the acquisition of Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center (“Spine”), a well-established pain management platform with clinic locations serving the greater Baton Rouge, Louisiana, area. As part of the transaction, Resolve is welcoming Spine’s physician and executive leadership, including Dr. Sean Graham, Dr. Joseph Turnipseed, and Chase Lavigne, all of whom have joined Resolve as partners. Resolve also welcomes Spine physicians Dr. John Braswell, Dr. Thomas Fincke, and Dr. George Jiha, along with several Advanced Practice Providers, and additional clinical and administrative team members. “Spine has built an outstanding reputation for delivering high-quality, patient-centered care across the Baton Rouge market,” said Andrew Jones, Chief Executive Officer of Resolve Pain Solutions. “We are excited to partner with their physicians and team, and we believe this collaboration will further strengthen our ability to expand access to best-in-class pain care in Louisiana.” “From the beginning, it was clear that Resolve shared our values around physician leadership, clinical autonomy, and patient-first care,” said Dr. Sean Graham, physician partner at Spine Diagnostic & Pain Treatment Center. “We were looking for a partner who could help us grow thoughtfully, support our team, and invest in the long-term success of our practices without compromising how we care for patients. Resolve was the right fit for our physicians, our staff, and the patients we serve.” Spine will continue to operate independently from Resolve’s existing Louisiana Pain Specialists locations for the foreseeable future, while benefiting from shared best practices, resources, and strategic support. As part of the integration, Dr. Graham will join Resolve’s Physician Advisory Board, and Mr. Lavigne will serve as Director of Practice Growth. The acquisition reflects Resolve’s ongoing growth strategy, which includes partnering with high-performing practices, expanding within core geographies, and developing new de novo locations. This approach enables Resolve to sustainably expand access to care while maintaining a strong focus on clinical excellence and patient experience. “Growth through partnerships like this allows us to support exceptional providers while building a stable, long-term organization,” Jones added. “Our priority remains delivering outstanding outcomes and experiences for the patients we serve.”Resolve Pain Solutions is a high-growth platform dedicated to the comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from pain. With a geographic focus in the Southeast, Resolve provides industry-leading support and growth to its practices. Resolve is a portfolio company of Compass Group Equity Partners.Josh RebuckDirector of MarketingResolve Pain Solutions(706) 536-6165 SOURCE Resolve Pain Solutions