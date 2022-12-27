Restaurants, Dhabas In Himachal To Remain Open 24×7 Till Jan 2. Check Guidelines
The move has been taken by the state government to facilitate the tourists visiting the state.
New Year 2023 Latest Update: In the wake of the rising tourist inflow to the state during New Year celebrations, the Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday issued an order and said all restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and eateries in the state would remain open 24×7 as per the will of the owners till January 2, 2023. The move has been taken by the state government to facilitate the tourists visiting the state.
“Himachal Pradesh Government has decided that all restaurants, dhabas, tea stalls and eateries in the state would remain open 24×7 as per the will of the owners till night of 2nd January, 2023 to facilitate the tourists visiting the state,” the CMO said in a statement.
Earlier, the chief minister of Himachal Pradesh urged the tourists to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour while visiting the state. This urge from the CM came in the wake of the rising cases of coronavirus in China and other countries.
Published Date: December 27, 2022 8:11 PM IST
