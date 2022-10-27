Restaurants In Delhi-NCR Delist From Swiggy Dineout Over Discounting Concerns, Firm Denies Claim

New Delhi: After reports surfaced in media that many high-end restaurants with multiple outlets in Delhi-NCR have delisted from Swiggy Dineout over discounting concerns, reliable industry sources told news agency IANS that most of those cafes and restaurants have also delisted themselves from other online food delivery platforms like Zomato.Also Read – Diwali 2022: Rules For Using Firecrackers In Delhi And Other States Explained Here

The sources said only 20 brands with nearly 400 outlets have delisted from Swiggy Dineout, and one of those brands even has nearly 250 dining outlets alone. Also Read – College Student’s Body Recovered From Drain in Noida, Family Alleges 5 Friends Killed Him After Fight

According to sources, restaurants like Smoke House Deli, Social, The Beer Cafe and Mamagoto have deregistered themselves from most of the online food aggregator platforms, not just Swiggy. Also Read – After Amul, Mother Dairy Hikes Milk Price By Rs 2 Per Litre In Delhi-NCR, Second Time in 3 Months

A Swiggy spokesperson told IANS that Swiggy Dineout works with over 15,000 restaurant partners on the platform in over 20 cities and continuously engages with them to improve its offering and make this partnership viable for everyone.

“Restaurant partners on Swiggy Dineout have complete liberty to decide on how much discount they wish to offer to customers through their listing on the app,” the spokesperson clarified.

“Thousands of partners continue to join us each month and list on Swiggy Dineout and only a handful of restaurant partners have expressed their desire to delist from the platform. We continue to engage with restaurant partners and NRAI representatives to revisit their choices,” the food delivery platform told the news agency.

Online food delivery platform Swiggy in May announced it has acquired Dineout, a dining out and restaurant tech platform, for an undisclosed sum. According to sources, it was a $120 million deal.

Founded in 2012 by Ankit Mehrotra, Nikhil Bakshi, Sahil Jain, and Vivek Kapoor, Dineout helps people discover the best restaurants, make table reservations, enjoy discounts and privileges across select restaurants.

NRAI has said that Dineout’s deep discounting techniques disrupt the core dine-in business of the restaurants and “popularising a dangerous culture of discounting that will be irreversible”.

(With inputs from IANS)