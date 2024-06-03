NationalPolitics

Results Are Completely Opposite Of What Exit Polls Are Saying, Sonia Gandhi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 3, 2024
0 74 1 minute read

  • Home
  • News
  • ‘Results Are Completely Opposite Of What Exit Polls Are Saying’, Sonia Gandhi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

A day before the counting of votes and announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said that they will have to wait and see; she is hopeful that the final results will be the complete opposite of the exit poll predictions..

Advertise here To book Call 6291968677
Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results For INDIA Bloc: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which were conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over almost two months in a total of seven phases, have concluded. On the day of the last (seventh) phase of voting, i.e. June 1, after the polling was completed, the Exit Polls were conducted and according to all Exit Poll Predictions, BJP-led NDA is coming back to power for their third consecutive term and a landslide victory is expected. This also means that the current ruling party may fulfil its promise of ‘ab ki baar, 400 paar’. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results on June 4, senior Congress leader has reacted to the exit polls and has said that they are hopeful of a completely opposite outcome in the results tomorrow.

‘Hopeful That Results Are Completely Opposite Of What Exit Polls Are Saying’

As mentioned earlier, the exit poll predictions are out and are predicting a landslide victory for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and going by the exit polls, the BJP government will be renewed for a third consecutive term. Reacting to these predictions, senior Congress leader and former President of the party, Sonia Gandhi has said, “We have to wait, just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the Opposite of what the exit polls are saying.”




Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email June 3, 2024
0 74 1 minute read
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Election Commission Orders Repolling At Barasat, Mathurapur In West Bengal Today; Read Official Order Here

June 3, 2024

BREAKING NEWS Live Updates: Election Results Will Be Declared After ‘Matganana’, Not ‘Manganana’: SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav

June 3, 2024

INDIA Alliance Meets Election Commission, Here’s Why

June 2, 2024

These Beaches Shut In South Gujarat till June 7 after IMD Warns of Strong Winds

June 2, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow