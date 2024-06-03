Home



‘Results Are Completely Opposite Of What Exit Polls Are Saying’, Sonia Gandhi Ahead Of Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results

A day before the counting of votes and announcement of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results, senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi has said that they will have to wait and see; she is hopeful that the final results will be the complete opposite of the exit poll predictions..

Sonia Gandhi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results For INDIA Bloc: The Lok Sabha Elections 2024, which were conducted by the Election Commission of India (ECI) over almost two months in a total of seven phases, have concluded. On the day of the last (seventh) phase of voting, i.e. June 1, after the polling was completed, the Exit Polls were conducted and according to all Exit Poll Predictions, BJP-led NDA is coming back to power for their third consecutive term and a landslide victory is expected. This also means that the current ruling party may fulfil its promise of ‘ab ki baar, 400 paar’. Ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Results on June 4, senior Congress leader has reacted to the exit polls and has said that they are hopeful of a completely opposite outcome in the results tomorrow.

‘Hopeful That Results Are Completely Opposite Of What Exit Polls Are Saying’

As mentioned earlier, the exit poll predictions are out and are predicting a landslide victory for Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) and going by the exit polls, the BJP government will be renewed for a third consecutive term. Reacting to these predictions, senior Congress leader and former President of the party, Sonia Gandhi has said, “We have to wait, just wait and see. We are very hopeful that our results are completely the Opposite of what the exit polls are saying.”







