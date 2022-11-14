Taming down the inflationary concerns, the retail inflation of India in October, that is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has cooled down to 6.77 per cent in October, as against 7.41 per cent in September.

Retail Inflation Cools Down To 6.77% In Oct From 7.41% In Sept, But Stays Above RBI’s Upper Band

New Delhi: Taming down the inflationary concerns, the retail inflation of India in October, that is measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), has cooled down to 6.77 per cent in October, as against 7.41 per cent in September.

However, the CPI inflation still remains above the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) tolerance band of 6 per cent and this is the 10th consecutive time it is happening so. The tolerance band which the RBI has set for retail inflation is 2 per cent to 6 per cent. The union government has mandated the central bank to maintain CPI inflation at 4 per cent with a margin of 2 per cent on either side for a five-year period ending March 2026.

The Reserve Bank of India monitors the retail inflation to frame monetary policy, and this easing of the inflationary rate can be seen as a thumbs up for the central bank that has been walking a tight rope while framing monetary policy that helps fight high inflation and stimulate the economy at the same time.

On Saturday, while speaking at an even in Delhi, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das had said India’s retail inflation could fall below 7 per cent in October from 7.41 per cent in September. He also added that the central bank and the government had effectively taken several steps to address inflationary concerns over the past several months.

The RBI has hiked its key interest rate four times this year to 5.90 per cent — the highest since April 2019.



