Revolutionizing Gaming: Ant Cloud Launches a Hybrid Cloud Gaming and Cloud PC Service in India

Ant Cloud, a revolutionary cloud gaming and PC service, launched today in India. This allows users to play any AAA game on any device, at any time. But Ant Cloud isnt just limited to gaming – with its PC Mode, users can seamlessly perform productivity tasks using a fully-featured Windows gaming PC on the cloud. Ant Cloud is the first-of-its-kind subscription service originating from India, offering a pay-as-you-go model. The service, with prices starting from just INR 599 per month, is set to transform the way people engage with gaming and PC activities.

Revolutionizing Gaming with Ant Cloud

With Ant Cloud, users can bid farewell to limitations on the type of hardware they need to play their favorite games or accomplish their tasks. Whether its a smartphone, tablet, or an older PC, Ant Cloud ensures a seamless and high-quality gaming and computing experience for its subscribers. It is also available on select Samsung Smart TVs.

A key highlight of Ant Cloud is its commitment to flexibility and affordability. The pay-as-you-go model empowers users to access the service within their budget and eliminates the need for high upfront costs. Its subscription plans have been carefully crafted to cater to a diverse audience, ensuring that everyone can access this groundbreaking technology.

Key features of Ant Clouds Cloud Gaming Service include:

Seamless access to AAA video games on any compatible device

Ability to use productivity tools for work and editing tasks

Plans starting from INR 599/-, making it an affordable option for all users

Subscribe to a Pay-As-You-Go Model

Access to a diverse and extensive game library, including a multitude of genres and titles

Access to a Dedicated High Power Gaming PC.

Himanshu Jain, CEO at Ant Cloud, said, “Ant Cloud represents a leap forward in the world of gaming and PC services. By providing an accessible and versatile platform, we are empowering users to unlock the full potential of gaming and PC usage, without being limited by hardware capabilities or geographical constraints.”

The launch of Ant Cloud is a major milestone not only for gaming enthusiasts but also for individuals and businesses seeking cost-effective and efficient solutions for PC usage. With its user-friendly interface and robust infrastructure, Ant Cloud promises to deliver unparalleled gaming and PC experiences for its subscribers.

For more information and to sign up for Ant Clouds services, visit www.antcloud.co.

About Ant Cloud

Ant Cloud is a cutting-edge cloud gaming and PC service from India that allows users to play AAA games and perform productivity tasks on any device, at any time. With a pay-as-you-go model and subscription plans starting from INR 599 per month, Ant Cloud is dedicated to providing accessible and high-quality gaming and PC experiences for everyone.