Revolutionizing Tax Filing: myITreturn Launches India’s first-of-Its-kind Mobile App

Skorydov, the innovative force behind www.myITreturn.com, is excited to announce the launch of their groundbreaking new mobile app designed to simplify and revolutionize how Indians file their Income-tax returns. This innovative app is the first-of-its-kind in India, allowing users to file their taxes directly from their smartphones without needing to upload any physical documents, streamlining the entire process, and making it quicker and more efficient than before.

Saakar Yadav, Founder of Skorydov

A Game-Changer in Tax Filing

The myITreturn app is transforming the way one handles tax return filing. The myITreturn app is designed with the consumer in mind, eliminating the hassle of paperwork and making tax filing accessible for everyone. With just a few taps on a smartphone, one can complete the tax return from the comfort of one’s home or office. This ease of use is what makes the myITreturn app a real game-changer in the field.

Saakar Yadav, Founder of Skorydov, shared his excitement about the new app, saying, “We are thrilled to introduce this game-changing app to India. At myITreturn, our mission has always been to make tax filing easy, secure, and efficient. This app is a testament to that mission, providing a unique solution that simplifies the entire process while ensuring the safety of user’s data and providing them with maximum possible refund. We believe this app will fundamentally change how Indians approach their tax filing in the coming days.“

Affordable Tax Filing at Just Rs.99!

Skorydov, the makers of the app, said that they are committed to making quality tax services affordable for everyone. That’s why they are offering tax filing through our app at just Rs. 99. This initiative aims to lift any unnecessary financial burden on taxpayers while ensuring they receive top-notch service.

Unmatched Expertise and Trust

Since the beginning, myITreturn has been dedicated to making tax filing simple and stress-free. As pioneers in e-filing, they have built a robust platform that ensures accuracy, efficiency, and compliance with all government regulations. myITreturn (Skorydov) is officially recognized by the Income Tax Department of India, so one can rest assured that personal and financial information is secure and handled with utmost care.

Key Features of the myITreturn App

The app is incredibly user-friendly and guides the user through each step with clear, easy-to-follow instructions. Whether the person is a salaried employee or self-employed, they will find the process straightforward and accessible.

One of the biggest advancements is that one no longer needs to upload multiple documents. The app securely retrieves all necessary information directly from government databases, making the tax filing process virtually paperless and saving valuable time and effort.

myITreturns backend works tirelessly to ensure that one gets every rupee one is entitled to by identifying all eligible deductions and exemptions. This feature is particularly beneficial if one is not fully aware of all the tax benefits available to them. Other features include importing Form-16 details, shares (capital gains), advanced encryption technologies that safeguard personal and financial information, and a range of services to cater to different tax requirements, from basic Income-tax returns to more complex filings.

Customer Testimonials “Filing my taxes used to be a daunting task, but the myITreturn app has made it incredibly easy and affordable. The platform is user-friendly, and the support team is always ready to help,” Mukesh Ray.

“As a small business owner and self-employed person, I appreciate the efficiency and cost-effectiveness of myITreturn. Their services have saved me both time and money,” Gautam Kumar.

About myITreturn

myITreturn is India’s leading Income-tax e-filing service provider, with a rich history of serving millions of satisfied customers. Registered with the Income-tax Department, myITreturn is committed to delivering top-notch tax solutions that combine expertise, technology, and affordability. Our mission is to simplify tax compliance and make quality tax services accessible to all.

Download the App Today

The myITreturn app is now available for download on the Play Store for both Android and iOS platforms.

For more information and support, visit myitreturn.com/app.