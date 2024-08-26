NationalPolitics

RG Kar Hospital Case Live Updates: ‘Bahut Kuch Hai’, Says CBI After 11-hour Search At Doctor’s Residence

Kolkata: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) conducted relentless 11-hour searches on the premises of former principal of RG Kar Medical College and Hospital Sandip Ghosh, ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth, and 13 others in and around Kolkata in connection with their probe into alleged financial irregularities at the institute. Searches were also conducted at the house of ex-medical superintendent Sanjay Vashisth and 13 others in and around Kolkata today.
The anti-corruption branch of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) based in Kolkata also searched the residences and offices of those engaged in supplying materials for the management and care of patients at the hospital, whose administration has come under scanner after the rape and murder of a doctor. When asked about the evidence, a CBI official told reporters, “Bahut kuch hai (There is a lot).”

RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Live Updates


