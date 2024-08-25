NationalPolitics

RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Live: Prohibitory Orders Near Hospital Extended Till August 31

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 25, 2024
0 14 Less than a minute

Kolkata Rape and Murder Case Live Updates: The Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital until August 31. The order was earlier imposed on August 18. The police had restricted meetings and gatherings of more than five people near the hospital area. On Saturday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal issued a statement confirming the extension of Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) around the hospital. The prohibitory orders cover the area from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five point crossing belt in North Kolkata.

Kolkata Rape and Murder Case Live Updates:


Source link

Photo of reporter reporter Follow on X Send an email August 25, 2024
0 14 Less than a minute
Photo of reporter

reporter

Related Articles

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of North Gujarat, Highways Blocked; Check Details Here

August 24, 2024

Ex-Delhi Police Constable Murders Noida Businessman Over Property Deal, Was Inspired By ‘Drishyam’ Movie Plot

August 24, 2024

Signature Global Elevates Festivity with Special Janmashtami Offer

August 24, 2024

Why Main Accused Sanjay Roy Burst Into TEARS While Agreeing To This Test: What Shocking Revelations Did It Unfold?

August 24, 2024

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please allow our advertisement to let us grow