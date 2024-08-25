RG Kar Hospital Rape-Murder Case Live: Prohibitory Orders Near Hospital Extended Till August 31

Kolkata Rape and Murder Case Live Updates: The Kolkata Police has extended prohibitory orders near the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital until August 31. The order was earlier imposed on August 18. The police had restricted meetings and gatherings of more than five people near the hospital area. On Saturday, Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal issued a statement confirming the extension of Section 163 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) around the hospital. The prohibitory orders cover the area from Belgachia Road-J K Mitra crossing to some parts of Shyambazar five point crossing belt in North Kolkata.

