Monday, December 12, 2022
Rhea Chakraborty To Mouni Roy, Here Is a List Of Stars Who Glammed The Cocktail Party Of Guneet Monga- Watch

Filmmaker Guneet Monga threw a star-studded pre-wedding cocktail bash on Sunday ahead of her wedding on Monday. Vidya Balan, Sonali Bendre, Karan Johar, and many other celebs also glammed the party in versatile outfits and tradition looks. Watch video

Producer Guneet Monga is all set to tie the knot today with her fiance, fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor. Guneet threw a slew of pre-wedding parties. She took to her Instagram handle to share the exciting and colorful vibe of her parties. All the celebrities including Sanya Malhotra, Vidya Balan, Mouni Roy, Neha Dhupia, Karan Johar, Vishal Bhardwaj, and Ekta Kapoor were seen attending the party in Versatile outfits. Watch Video

Written by- Ananya




Published Date: December 12, 2022 5:31 PM IST





