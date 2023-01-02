‘Rhino Got No Chill?’: Video of One-horned Rhinoceros Chasing a Tourist Vehicle Leaves Netizens Shocked

In the viral video clip which was shot by one of the tourists, an aggressive rhinoceros can be seen chasing his vehicle inside the national park for a kilometre.

Guwahati: A video of a one-horned rhinoceros chasing a tourist’s safari vehicle is going immensely viral across social media platforms. The incident took place in the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve of Assam on New Year’s eve. It happened under the Bagori forest range office area at the national park.

The video has been shared by various users and now it has also been shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Parveen Kaswan with the caption, “This rhino got no chill. A rhino chasing vehicle at Kaziranga.” In another tweet, he added, “They look slow, heavy and docile. But Rhino can very well charge and can be aggressive. So in such situations, safe distance is the best option.”

This rhino got no chill. A rhino chasing vehicle at Kaziranga. pic.twitter.com/P9F5CXbSC4 — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 31, 2022

In the viral video clip which was shot by one of the tourists, an aggressive rhinoceros can be seen chasing his vehicle inside the national park for almost a kilometre. The spine-chilling video clip has garnered around 158K views so far and

Ramesh Gogoi, DFO of Kaziranga National Park said that the incident took place in the Bagori Range of the Park on Friday evening. “No one was injured in the chase,” Ramesh Gogoi added.

Earlier, one-horned rhinoceros was seen in the Manas National Park of Assam. The video of the rhinoceros went viral in which the animal was seen chasing a tourist vehicle in Manas National Park.

“This happened on December 29. No casualty was reported,” said Babul Brahma, Forest Range officer, at Manas National Park.

On March 29, the population of one-horned rhinoceros increased by 200 over the last four years in Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, officials said. The rhino counts at Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve stood at 2613 comprising 866 males, 1049 females, 273 unsexed, 279 juveniles and 146 calves.

“2613 rhinoceros were counted, which is an increase of 200 rhinos over the last count of 2413 conducted in 2018,” informed Jatindra Sarma, Director of Kaziranga National Park.



