HOUSTON, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Rice University launched the Global Brain Economy Initiative (GBEI) Jan. 21 during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. This initiative positions brain capital, or brain health and brain skills, at the forefront of global economic development, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence.The GBEI, based at Rice and launched in collaboration with The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, aligns with a recent World Economic Forum and McKinsey Health Institute report titled “The Human Advantage: Stronger Brains in the Age of AI,” co-authored by Rice researcher Harris Eyre. Led by Eyre, the GBEI aims to establish brain capital as an essential asset for the 21st century. As AI transforms workplaces and the global population ages, Rice’s strategy connects neuroscience with economic policy to promote long-term growth, workforce resilience and social well-being. “One of Rice’s strengths is connecting research with real-world impact,” said Amy Dittmar, the Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “With an aging population and the rapid transformation of work and society driven by AI, the urgency has never been greater to focus on brain health and build adaptable human skills — both to support people and communities and to ensure long-term economic stability.” GBEI to move ideas into action The GBEI aims to convert research into practical solutions for governments, employers and investors to enhance brain health and human skills. Its mission is to address disparities in support for brain capital across health care, education, workplaces and public policy. The initiative functions as a global center of excellence and coordinating platform and advances brain capital through four core strategies, including:
Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Texas, Rice University is consistently ranked among the nation’s top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report. Rice has highly respected schools of architecture, business, continuing studies, engineering and computing, humanities and arts, music, natural sciences and social sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Kinder Institute for Urban Research. Internationally, the university maintains the Rice Global Paris Center, a hub for innovative collaboration, research and inspired teaching located in the heart of Paris, and Rice Global India in Bengaluru, India. With 4,793 undergraduates and 4,185 graduate students, Rice’s undergraduate student-to-faculty ratio is just under 6-to-1. Its residential college system builds close-knit communities and lifelong friendships, just one reason why Rice is ranked in the top 10 for best quality of life by the Princeton Review. SOURCE Rice University
- Defining a shared framework that integrates brain health and skills as a unified driver of human and economic performance.
- Measuring impact by establishing common research agendas, standards and metrics for brain capital.
- Testing solutions through real-world pilots that improve cognitive health, workforce performance and local economic outcomes.
- Supporting investment in brain health by developing financing frameworks to attract capital that is aligned with long-term value creation.
