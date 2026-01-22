HOUSTON

Jan. 22, 2026

“One of Rice’s strengths is connecting research with real-world impact.” – Provost Amy Dittmar.

Pictured L to R: Adrian Trömel, interim vice president for innovation; Caroline Levander, vice president for global strategy; Reginald DesRoches, president; Amy Dittmar, Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs; Harris Eyre, the Harry Z. Yan and Weiman Gao Senior Fellow for Brain Health and Society; Stephen Bayer, vice president for development and alumni relations; Melinda Spaulding Chevalier, vice president for public affairs.



Defining a shared framework that integrates brain health and skills as a unified driver of human and economic performance.

Measuring impact by establishing common research agendas, standards and metrics for brain capital.

Testing solutions through real-world pilots that improve cognitive health, workforce performance and local economic outcomes.

Supporting investment in brain health by developing financing frameworks to attract capital that is aligned with long-term value creation.

/PRNewswire/ — Rice University launched the Global Brain Economy Initiative (GBEI) Jan. 21 during the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum. This initiative positions brain capital, or brain health and brain skills, at the forefront of global economic development, particularly in the age of artificial intelligence.The GBEI, based at Rice and launched in collaboration with The University of Texas Medical Branch (UTMB) and the Davos Alzheimer’s Collaborative, aligns with a recent World Economic Forum and McKinsey Health Institute report titled “: Stronger Brains in the Age of AI,” co-authored by Rice researcher. Led by Eyre, the GBEI aims to establish brain capital as an essential asset for the 21st century. As AI transforms workplaces and the global population ages, Rice’s strategy connects neuroscience with economic policy to promote long-term growth, workforce resilience and social well-being. “One of Rice’s strengths is connecting research with real-world impact,” saidthe Howard R. Hughes Provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “With an aging population and the rapid transformation of work and society driven by AI, the urgency has never been greater to focus on brain health and build adaptable human skills — both to support people and communities and to ensure long-term economic stability.”The GBEI aims to convert research into practical solutions for governments, employers and investors to enhance brain health and human skills. Its mission is to address disparities in support for brain capital across health care, education, workplaces and public policy. The initiative functions as a global center of excellence and coordinating platform and advances brain capital through four core strategies, including:In its first year, the GBEI will establish a global brain research agenda, piloting brain economy strategies in select regions and introducing a framework to guide funders and financial leaders. It will also advocate for brain economy public policies at major global forums, including the G7 Summit in France, G20 Summit in the U.S., United Nations General Assembly, World Health Assembly and COP31 in Turkey. Through this work, the initiative unites partners across various sectors to strengthen workforce resilience, support innovation and improve long-term economic outcomes. “Together, these efforts aim to translate the concept of the brain economy into action by aligning research, policy and investment around human potential,” said Eyre, the Harry Z. Yan and Weiman Gao Senior Fellow for Brain Health and Society at Rice’s Baker Institute for Public Policy, senior adviser for neuroscience in Rice’s Office of Innovation and co-lead of the Brain and Society Initiative at the Rice Brain Institute.The World Economic Forum report highlights the increasing importance of brain capital in the AI age. Created through the, an initiative focused on brain capital as an economic asset, the report was produced in collaboration with the McKinsey Health Institute and features key contributions from Eyre. It defines brain capital as encompassing both brain health and brain skills such as adaptability, empathy and complex problem-solving. The report estimates that implementing proven brain health interventions could reclaim more than 260 million disability-adjusted life years and yield $6.2 trillion in economic gains by 2050. It also emphasizes that brain health conditions make up a significant portion of the global disease burden across all age groups. “By enhancing brain health and brain skills, societies can boost productivity, workforce participation and overall quality of life,” Eyre said.Through the GBEI, Rice is bridging brain science with practical actions by integrating neuroscience research with workforce performance, investment strategies and public policy. This initiative works directly with the, which connects neuroscience and neuroengineering with economics, policy and social systems to better understand how brain health affects human and economic outcomes. Moreover, Rice serves as co-chair of the Center for Houston’s Future, a city-level brain economy transition project that functions as a blueprint for a place-based approach. In addition to Rice, collaborators include BP, The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, UTMB and Memorial Hermann Health System. By prioritizing brain capital in economic strategy, Rice is positioning itself as a model for how universities can create real-world impact in response to technological changes and demographic shifts. “Stronger brains build stronger societies,” Eyre said. “When we invest in brain health and brain skills, we contribute to long-term growth, resilience and shared prosperity.”Located on a 300-acre forested campus in Houston, Texas, Rice University is consistently ranked among the nation’s top 20 universities by U.S. News & World Report. Rice has highly respected schools of architecture, business, continuing studies, engineering and computing, humanities and arts, music, natural sciences and social sciences and is home to the Baker Institute for Public Policy and Kinder Institute for Urban Research. 