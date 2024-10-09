Rich’s India Hosts ‘Taiyaar for Tyohaar’ Gourmet Arts Show, Featuring Versatie Gold Cooking Cream and Inspiring Festive Menu Ideas

Rich Products & Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (Rich’s India) successfully hosted its much-anticipated Richs Gourmet Arts Show at the Taj Santacruz, Mumbai on 4th October 2024. Held with the theme “Taiyaar for Tyohaar”, the event presented chefs, caterers, and baristas with a unique platform to explore innovative menu ideas for the upcoming festive season, including Diwali, the wedding season, Christmas, and New Year.

Richs Event at Taj Santacruz

The Richs Gourmet Arts Show offered an immersive culinary experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive product displays, and solution-focused workshops. The events highlight was the use of Versatie Gold Cooking Cream, a versatile ingredient that can be used to create a variety of hot and cold, sweet and savory dishes. Attendees enjoyed a diverse range of culinary delights made with Versatie, including dips and sauces for Diwali, creamy mushroom tarts, Mexican salsa, papdi chaat for weddings, paneer lababdaar, daal makhani, and decadent desserts such as basundi, fruit cream, and apricot & mango cream.

Speaking about the success of the event, Pankaj Chaturvedi, Managing Director at Rich Products & Solutions Pvt. Ltd., said, “The Richs Gourmet Arts Show is our way of bringing the culinary community together to celebrate our shared passion for innovation and creativity in the kitchen. We are thrilled to present our latest offering, Versatie Gold Cooking Cream, which gives chefs endless opportunities to create delicious dishes that delight their guests and elevate their menus.”

The interactive nature of the show helped strengthen relationships between Rich’s, its customers, and distributors, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the food and beverage community. Industry leaders who attended the event were impressed by the innovative creations and concepts presented, gaining valuable inspiration for creating memorable and trendsetting festive menus.

Rich’s India continues to set industry standards by pioneering innovative products that empower chefs and culinary experts. With a legacy of over 80 years, Rich’s remains committed to providing cutting edge solutions that meet the evolving needs of food professionals worldwide.

About Rich’s

Since 1945, Rich’s has been a pioneer in culinary innovation, delivering premium products that elevate the culinary experience. Known for its versatile range of offerings, including whip toppings, truffle solutions, and cooking creams, Rich’s is committed to exceptional taste and reliable performance. The newly launched Versatie Gold Cooking Cream embodies this commitment, offering superior heat stability and adaptability for a wide range of dishes. Trusted by culinary professionals in over 100 countries, Rich’s continues to set the standard for excellence in the food and beverage industry, empowering chefs and food experts with endless possibilities.