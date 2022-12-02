Friday, December 2, 2022
Ricky Ponting Rushed To Hospital Following Health Scare During Commentary In Perth Test

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital after a health scare which occured to him during the first test between Australia and West Indies.

Ricky Ponting Rushed To Hospital Following Health Scare During Commentary In Perth Test (Credits: cricket.com.au)

New Delhi: Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting was rushed to the hospital after a health scare which occured to him during day 3 of the first test between Australia and West Indies. Reports suggests that the 47-year-old was commentating on live TV when the situation occured and he was taken to the hospital without any delay. There are also reports that Ponting is absolutely fine now and expected to recover soon.

Developing story… More to follow…




Published Date: December 2, 2022 3:19 PM IST





