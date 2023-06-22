Ricky Ponting schools Ollie Robinson: ‘If you’re going to talk to Australian cricketers in an Ashes series…’

The opening Test of the highly anticipated Ashes series showcased thrilling cricketing action, culminating in an exhilarating victory for Australia at Edgbaston. Captain Pat Cummins led from the front, displaying remarkable composure with the bat to guide his team to a memorable two-wicket triumph.
