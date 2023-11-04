Ride into the Future with an Ola Electric Scooter and Enjoy Flat Discounts

Ola Electric has revolutionised eco-friendly transportation, disrupting the urban mobility market with its innovative electric scooters. With the aim of building a sustainable future, Ola Electric manufactures cutting-edge scooters powered by advanced electric propulsion systems, ensuring zero emissions, and promoting environmental conservation. Now, you can also join the movement and shift to sustainable commuting by booking an e-scooter on Bajaj Mall. Affording e-scooters is no longer a challenge because #EMIHaiNa. Be it an OLA S1 Pro or OLA S1, book your favourite model from Ola Electric on the digital platform from the 1st to 7th November, and enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 using the coupon code ‘VROOM.’

Ola scooters employ an advanced Battery Management System (BMS), improving the two-wheeler’s performance while ensuring rider safety and extended battery life. Moreover, Ola scooters seamlessly integrate with fast-charging networks, offering excellent mileage with a brief charge, making them excellent urban commute partners.

Two-wheelers from Ola Electric also flaunt seamless, clean designs with an iconic headlamp. Coming to the feature suite, Ola scooters come equipped with a futuristic digital dashboard that supports navigation, real-time connectivity, and ride statistics. You can access the data using the intuitive Ola Electric app on your smartphone. This elevates rider experience, offering remote monitoring and safety features like anti-theft and geo-fencing, thereby ensuring convenience and safety.

Ola scooters are also renowned for their incredible performance, as these can achieve top speeds of up to 120 kmph and accelerate from 0 to 40 kmph in just 2.6 seconds. Their superior suspension system also makes these e-scooters ideal for navigating urban terrains. This November, you can book an Ola scooter on Bajaj Mall and bring the two-wheeler home without worrying about the price tag, because #EMIHaiNa.

Benefits of booking an Ola scooter on Bajaj Mall

The on-road price of Ola scooters starts from Rs. 1 lakh, making them quite expensive. However, you can join the green revolution by booking the two-wheeler on Bajaj Mall. If you book an Ola scooter from the 1st to the 7th of November, you can enjoy a flat discount of Rs. 2,000 on the digital platform by simply using the coupon code ‘VROOM.’ You can get the Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan at a competitive interest rate, with a repayment tenure of up to 60 months. The two-wheeler loan from Bajaj Finance covers up to 100% of the two-wheeler’s on-road price.

Here is how to book an Ola scooter online

Visit Bajaj Mall and sign in using your phone number

Go to the two-wheeler section and sift through the available Ola scooter models

Select your desired model and click ‘Book Now’

Confirm the booking online and head to the nearest partner showroom

Finish the formalities and apply for the Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan

After receiving the loan amount, you can buy your two-wheeler on EMI

Once your loan application is approved, the funds are disbursed within 60 minutes*. The Bajaj Finserv Two-Wheeler Loan also extends benefits like flexible tenures and zero foreclosure charges*.

*Terms and Conditions apply

