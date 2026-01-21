Home

Rift between Uddhav and Raj Thackeray? Speculations rise as MNS backs Shinde Sena in key civic body; heres what we know

Months after coming together, the Thackeray cousins who fought the elections together look to be moving in different directions.

दिसंबर में उद्धव और राज ठाकरे ने मुंबई में जॉइंट प्रेस कांफ्रेंस करके गठबंधन का ऐलान किया था.

Rift between Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray?

Why MNS has decided to go against Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT)?

Maharashtra Municipal election results 2026

In a significant political development days after the Maharashtra civic body elections results, reports have it that the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly planning an alliance with the newly elected corporators of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation. For those unversed, the Maharashtra civic body elections results was particularly fought between Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, Devendra Fadanvis led BJP vs the Thackeray cousins, Raj Thackeray and Uddhav Thackeray. However, if these reports are to be believed, there could be a clearly a rift between Maharashtra Navnirman Sena’s Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).The development is significant as the Thackeray cousins fought the elections together against BJP and Shiv Sena led by Eknath Sinde. Also, the update is big as as it comes after the results where the alliance of the BJP and the Shinde Sena performed strongly in the BMC election but are locked in a tussle for the Mayor post. As per a report by NDTV, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is reportedly planning an alliance with the newly elected corporators of the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena in the Kalyan Dombivli municipal corporation.The MNS’ decision could be viewed as a setback to cousin Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) as the two parties fought the January 15 elections to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) together.In the 122-member Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC), the Shiv Sena has emerged as the single largest party by winning 53 seats, while ally BJP stands second with 50 seats. With the support of the MNS, which has bagged five seats, the total strength of the alliance is now 108.Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (SP) have won eleven, two and one seats respectively. Talking to reporters outside the Divisional Commissioner’s office, Sena’s Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said 53 corporators of his party have submitted a letter about the formation of a group in the civic body. Replying to a question, he said, “Five corporators of the MNS, who have formed their group, have declared their support to the Shiv Sena. But this is only between Shiv Sena and MNS, and not with any other party.” (With inputs from agencies)