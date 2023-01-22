Home

‘Right Girl…’: Rahul Gandhi Reveals Marriage Plans, Ideal Life-Partner

In an interview during during Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi revealed details on his ideal life-partner and marriage plans.

New Delhi: “When the right girl comes along, I will get married,” Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to a question on when he is planning to get married anytime soon.

In a candid interview with Curly Tales during his ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Rahul Gandhi revealed details on his marriage plans and ideal life-partner. On being asked if he is looking for “the one”, the former Congress president said, “I mean, if she comes along, she comes along. So yeah, it will be good”.

“I think the part of the problem is my parents had a really lovely marriage and they were like completely in love with each other. So, my bar is very high,” Rahul Gandhi added.

But, what is Rahul Gandhi’s view on his ideal life-partner and does he have any checklist? “Just a loving person who’s intelligent,” the Congress MP said.

Rahul Gandhi on marriage plans

Check out this fun interaction between @RahulGandhi and Kamiya Jani of Curlytales where they discuss food, travel, marriage plans, first paycheck & much more… Click on the link below to watch the full video.https://t.co/K5JKixgQXb#BharatJodoYatra pic.twitter.com/i5lzQvFHXs — Congress (@INCIndia) January 22, 2023

Meanwhile, the Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gandhi resumed on Sunday from Hiranagar in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district amid heightened security in the wake of twin blasts in Jammu.

After a day-long break, the foot march started as per schedule around 7 am from Hiranagar near the International Border along the Jammu-Pathankot highway which was sealed by police and other security forces.



