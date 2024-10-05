Home

Rinku Singh shares story behind ‘God’s Plan’ tattoo ahead of T20I series vs Bangladesh

Rinku Singh revealed that his “God’s Plan” tattoo symbolizes the five iconic sixes he hit in IPL 2023, a moment that changed his life and earned him a spot on the Indian team.

Rinku Singh in action against South Africa.

New Delhi: Ahead of the T20I series between India and Bangladesh starting in Gwalior on Sunday, left-handed batter Rinku Singh opened up about his God’s plan tattoo, saying the link of it is with the five sixes he hit against Yash Dayal in an unforgettable finish in IPL 2023.

As a finisher, Rinku’s most notable moment came in him smacking Gujarat Titans left-arm pacer Yash Dayal for five consecutive sixes on the last five balls of an IPL 2023 match for Kolkata Knight Riders at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad to seal an improbable victory.

In that competition, Rinku scored 474 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 149.53, which propelled his call-up to the Indian team. “Everyone knows that I have a famous saying ‘God’s Plan.’ I designed my tattoo based on that. It’s been a few weeks since I got it. The words ‘God’s Plan’ are written inside a circle, which symbolizes the sun.”

“The main aspect of the tattoo is the representation of the five sixes I hit in the IPL – two over cover, one over long-on, long-off, and deep fine-leg respectively. It changed my life, and people got to know me. So I thought I would include them in the tattoo,” said Rinku in a video posted on bcci.tv.

Since his international debut against Ireland in August 2023, Rinku has been successful as a finisher for India – making 418 runs in 23 matches at a strike-rate of 174.16. Later that year, he made his ODI debut on the tour of South Africa.

Apart from his explosive batting, Rinku has also been handy with his part-time off spin- like picking up a wicket in his first over in ODIs and two in his first over in T20Is, coming on the tour of Sri Lanka in July.

India’s T20I series against Bangladesh will begin at the Shrimant Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium in Gwalior on Sunday, followed by matches in New Delhi and Hyderabad on October 9 and 12 respectively. India and Bangladesh have played 14 T20Is till date, with the hosts’ winning 13 of them.











